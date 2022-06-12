Nigeria suffer a blow ahead of the AFCON qualifier against Sao Tome and Príncipe

Nigeria to be without Ekong

The Super Eagles, who began their campaign with a 2-1 win over Sierra Leone, will be without vice-captain William Troost-Ekong for the clash in Agadir on Monday afternoon.

Ekong did not travel with the squad that landed in Morocco on Sunday morning after picking up an injury in the victory over the Leone Stars.

The Watford centre-back left the pitch in the second half of the encounter after suffering what looked like a hamstring injury on a poor playing pitch at the Moshood Abiola Stadium.

Although it appears the injury is not too serious, Ekong will not participate in the clash against Sao Tome. His absence is a potential blow for the three-time African champions, who will be looking to build on their opening day win against Sierra Leone.

Ekong's absence is a blow for Nigeria

The 28-year-old has been a key figure for Nigeria since he made his debut under the late Stephen Keshi. He has played all three games under new manager Jose Peseiro.

Pulse Nigeria

The Portuguese tactician will now have to do without his vice-captain for the game on Monday afternoon. Leganes centre-back Kenneth Omeruo will likely come in to replace the former Udinese defender.