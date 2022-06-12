SUPER EAGLES

Nigeria suffer a blow ahead of the AFCON qualifier against Sao Tome and Príncipe

Joba Ogunwale
The three-time African champions will be without one of their key players for the clash in Agadir.

Nigeria's Super Eagles will be without Troost-Ekong for tomorrow's AFCON qualifier
Nigeria's Super Eagles have suffered a massive blow ahead of their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sao Tome and Príncipe.

The Super Eagles, who began their campaign with a 2-1 win over Sierra Leone, will be without vice-captain William Troost-Ekong for the clash in Agadir on Monday afternoon.

Ekong did not travel with the squad that landed in Morocco on Sunday morning after picking up an injury in the victory over the Leone Stars.

The Watford centre-back left the pitch in the second half of the encounter after suffering what looked like a hamstring injury on a poor playing pitch at the Moshood Abiola Stadium.

Although it appears the injury is not too serious, Ekong will not participate in the clash against Sao Tome. His absence is a potential blow for the three-time African champions, who will be looking to build on their opening day win against Sierra Leone.

The 28-year-old has been a key figure for Nigeria since he made his debut under the late Stephen Keshi. He has played all three games under new manager Jose Peseiro.

Ekong has played in all games under Jose Peseiro
The Portuguese tactician will now have to do without his vice-captain for the game on Monday afternoon. Leganes centre-back Kenneth Omeruo will likely come in to replace the former Udinese defender.

Nigeria will be looking to make it two wins out of two when they take on Sao Tome at Stade Adrar on Monday.

