“They’re humble and very easy to mingle with” - Home-based debutant commends the foreign-based players

Tunde Young
Rivers United midfielder Chiamaka Madu opens up on the mood in the Super Eagles camp and the interaction between home and foreign-based players.

Newly-minted Super Eagle, Chiamaka Madu offered insight into the dynamics of the camp ahead of Nigeria’s friendly against Ecuador.

Speaking directly from the Super Eagles camp in the United States of America, the 25-year old talked about the relationship with foreign-based internationals.

“It’s fun, they’re humble and very easy to mingle with and they really showed us that we are welcome,” Madu said in an exclusive interview with Pulse Sports.

The midfielder furthered offered insight into the mood in camp by adding “No pride or any stuff like that, we have been having fun since we came in.”

Emmanuel Chiamaka Madu is a 25-year old central midfielder who has spent his entire professional career so far in the Nigeria Professional Football League with Sharks FC (now Lobi Stars), Rangers and now Rivers United.

Madu was a part of the Rangers team that won the NPFL title in 2016 and is now on course for another title with Rivers United who are seven points clear at the top with eight games left to play in the 2021/22 season.

Madu is one of eight home-based players representing Nigeria in the United States in friendly games against Mexico and Ecuador.

He made his debut for the Super Eagles early on Sunday morning in the 2-1 defeat to mexico after coming on as a 81st-minute substitute.

The midfielder will have one more chance to impress new Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro when Nigeria plays against Ecuador in the early hours of Friday, June 3 2022.

