Super Eagles suffer another blow after Osimhen and Sadiq's injuries

Joba Ogunwale
The injury list keeps piling up for the three-time African champions ahead of their highly-anticipated clash against Algeria.

Semi Ajay (r) will miss Nigeria's game against Algeria
Semi Ajay (r) will miss Nigeria's game against Algeria

Nigeria have been dealt another injury blow ahead of their international friendly encounter against Algeria on September 27 in Oman.

The Super Eagles are already without the services of Napoli's star Victor Osimhen and Real Sociedad's Umar Sadiq for the clash due to injuries.

Osimhen is out with a hamstring which he picked up in Napoli's 4-1 win against Liverpool, while Sadiq is out for the remainder of the season after injuring his knee in Sociedad's 2-1 loss to Getafe.

While the two players will be a big miss, the Super Eagles have been dealt another blow after it was confirmed that Semi Ajayi would also miss the clash.

Ajayi picked up an injury in West Brom's clash against Wigan last month, and he will be out for six to eight weeks. West Brom coach Steve Bruce revealed this in his press conference ahead of the Baggies' clash against Birmingham City.

Semi Ajayi is out of Nigeria's clash against Algeria
Semi Ajayi is out of Nigeria's clash against Algeria Imago

"Semi has had an operation on his ankle, Bruce said in his press conference."

"We felt it was the best forward, so he'll be another six to eight weeks or so," he added.

Ajayi's injury is a blow for the Super Eagles ahead of their game against Algeria. The three-time African champions are short of options in the centre-back department, with both William Troost-Ekong and Leon Balogun lacking match fitness.

William Troost-Ekong could come in to replace Ajayi but he is not match fit
William Troost-Ekong could come in to replace Ajayi but he is not match fit Pulse Nigeria

Kenneth Omeruo is also out due to an injury, leaving Calvin Bassey as the only fit centre-back available for Super Eagles manager Jose Peseiro. It also remains to be seen if the Nigerian will be fit enough for the Super Eagles game against Portugal in November.

The Baggies will also feel the absence of Ajayi, as he has been one of the best players under Bruce this season.

