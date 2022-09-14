Super Eagles suffer another blow after Osimhen and Sadiq's injuries

The Super Eagles are already without the services of Napoli's star Victor Osimhen and Real Sociedad's Umar Sadiq for the clash due to injuries.

Osimhen is out with a hamstring which he picked up in Napoli's 4-1 win against Liverpool, while Sadiq is out for the remainder of the season after injuring his knee in Sociedad's 2-1 loss to Getafe.

Ajayi joins Osimhen, Sadiq on the injury list

While the two players will be a big miss, the Super Eagles have been dealt another blow after it was confirmed that Semi Ajayi would also miss the clash.

Ajayi picked up an injury in West Brom's clash against Wigan last month, and he will be out for six to eight weeks. West Brom coach Steve Bruce revealed this in his press conference ahead of the Baggies' clash against Birmingham City.

"Semi has had an operation on his ankle, Bruce said in his press conference."

"We felt it was the best forward, so he'll be another six to eight weeks or so," he added.

What options are available for the Super Eagles?

Ajayi's injury is a blow for the Super Eagles ahead of their game against Algeria. The three-time African champions are short of options in the centre-back department, with both William Troost-Ekong and Leon Balogun lacking match fitness.

Kenneth Omeruo is also out due to an injury, leaving Calvin Bassey as the only fit centre-back available for Super Eagles manager Jose Peseiro. It also remains to be seen if the Nigerian will be fit enough for the Super Eagles game against Portugal in November.