Dennis, Awoniyi fire blanks as Nottingham Forest lose 1-0 to managerless Wolves

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Dennis and Awoniyi unable to help Nottingham Forest prevent 7th Premier League defeat this season.

Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis fire blanks against Wolves
Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis fire blanks against Wolves

Nottingham Forest's struggles continued with another Premier League defeat, this time losing 1-0 away at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the battle of strugglers.

Read Also

Wolves secured all three points in a close game via a penalty converted in the 56th minute by Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves in their first game after sacking Portuguese manager Bruno Lage.

Ruben Neves scored the matchwinner for Wolves from the penalty spot
Ruben Neves scored the matchwinner for Wolves from the penalty spot Imago

Nottingham Forest also had their own chance from the penalty spot but Welsh forward Brennan Johnson was denied by Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa.

Nigerian international strikers, Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis were both involved for the visiting Foresters but could not find the net to rescue any form of result.

Emmanuel Dennis started the game and played 70 minutes while Taiwo Awoniyi was a late substitute having been brought on in the 84th minute.

Emmanuel Dennis had a quiet game for Nottingham Forest against Wolves
Emmanuel Dennis had a quiet game for Nottingham Forest against Wolves Imago

Dennis was unable to build upon his goalscoring performance against Aston Villa in the previous game and was kept silent by Wolves.

The 24-year-old failed to even register a single shot on goal and managed just 24 touches in 70 minutes of play he would rather forget.

Emmanuel Dennis struggled against Wolves
Emmanuel Dennis struggled against Wolves Imago

Dennis only attempted one dribble and played six accurate passes, none of which were key passes or long balls.

Taiwo Awoniyi on the other hand had the excuse of time for his ineffectiveness as he only had six minutes of regulation time to play.

Taiwo Awoniyi did not have enough time to make an impact against Wolves
Taiwo Awoniyi did not have enough time to make an impact against Wolves Pulse Nigeria

Awoniyi had just four touches and played one accurate pass while also managing to lose possession three times.

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

Recommended articles

Odion Ighalo on target as Al Hilal end winless streak in 5-goal thriller

Odion Ighalo on target as Al Hilal end winless streak in 5-goal thriller

'Iwobi is not a Right Back!' Reactions as fans can't understand Lampard after Everton loss to Spurs

'Iwobi is not a Right Back!' Reactions as fans can't understand Lampard after Everton loss to Spurs

Dennis, Awoniyi fire blanks as Nottingham Forest lose 1-0 to managerless Wolves

Dennis, Awoniyi fire blanks as Nottingham Forest lose 1-0 to managerless Wolves

Mason Greenwood CHARGED with attempted rape and assault

Mason Greenwood CHARGED with attempted rape and assault

“They asked us not to wear our flags - UFC star Sodiq Yusuf reveals why he could not rep Nigeria in his last fight

“They asked us not to wear our flags” - UFC star Sodiq Yusuf reveals why he could not rep Nigeria in his last fight

Giannis Antetokounmpo makes 2022's Top 10 Richest NBA players

Giannis Antetokounmpo makes 2022's Top 10 Richest NBA players

Trending

Francis Uzoho
UEL

VIDEO: 'I am happy' - Uzoho says despite losing 1-0 to Man United in the Europa League

Alex Iwobi and Jay Jay Okocha
PREMIER LEAGUE

'He’s got something special' - Super Eagles legend Okocha praises Iwobi's form

Osimhen scored his first Champions League goal for Napoli against Ajax
UCL

'Osimhen is always offside' - Spalletti knocks Super Eagles striker

The King of Lorient Terem Moffi
LIGUE 1

Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi joins PSG duo as top scorers after 3rd brace