Dennis, Awoniyi fire blanks as Nottingham Forest lose 1-0 to managerless Wolves

Wolves secured all three points in a close game via a penalty converted in the 56th minute by Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves in their first game after sacking Portuguese manager Bruno Lage.

Nottingham Forest also had their own chance from the penalty spot but Welsh forward Brennan Johnson was denied by Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa.

Nigerian international strikers, Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis were both involved for the visiting Foresters but could not find the net to rescue any form of result.

Super Eagles unable to fly over Wolves

Emmanuel Dennis started the game and played 70 minutes while Taiwo Awoniyi was a late substitute having been brought on in the 84th minute.

Dennis was unable to build upon his goalscoring performance against Aston Villa in the previous game and was kept silent by Wolves.

The 24-year-old failed to even register a single shot on goal and managed just 24 touches in 70 minutes of play he would rather forget.

Dennis only attempted one dribble and played six accurate passes, none of which were key passes or long balls.

Taiwo Awoniyi on the other hand had the excuse of time for his ineffectiveness as he only had six minutes of regulation time to play.

