Napoli fans vote Victor Osimhen voted as player of the month for March

Napoli fans have voted 23-year-old Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen as their player of the month for March. Osimhen continued his good goalscoring form for the Italian giants, recording four goals in his last three games for the Naples side.
Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has been voted as Napoli's player of the month for March.
Luciano Spalletti's men did not start the month brightly, narrowly losing their top of the table clash with AC Milan 1-0. The title contenders bounced back with two wins against Verona and Udinese where Osimhen scored a brace in each.
His efforts did not go unnoticed as Spalletti commended his striker for his contributions. "Osimhen is a player with extraordinary potential, he has this remarkable change of pace, but sometimes he can go beyond his limitations," Spalletti said to sports broadcasters DAZN after the Udinese match .
Napoli congratulated their highly coveted striker with a tweet from their official Twitter handle. The tweet read: "The March Player of the Month as voted for by fans on @SociosItalia is Victor Osimhen! 💪🥇. 💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre."
Osimhen has been in good form for Napoli this season, scoring 12 goals in 22 league appearances far this season. He adds this award for April to his Serie A player of the month award for the month of March, a true testament to the class of the most expensive African player in history.
Osimhen will look to add to his current goal tally when Napoli travels to Empoli on Sunday.
