SUPER EAGLES

Napoli fans vote Victor Osimhen voted as player of the month for March

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has been voted as Napoli's player of the month for March.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been voted as the fans' player of the month of April
Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been voted as the fans' player of the month of April

Napoli fans have voted 23-year-old Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen as their player of the month for March. Osimhen continued his good goalscoring form for the Italian giants, recording four goals in his last three games for the Naples side.

Recommended articles

Luciano Spalletti's men did not start the month brightly, narrowly losing their top of the table clash with AC Milan 1-0. The title contenders bounced back with two wins against Verona and Udinese where Osimhen scored a brace in each.

Osimhen celebrates his goal against Udinese
Osimhen celebrates his goal against Udinese Imago

His efforts did not go unnoticed as Spalletti commended his striker for his contributions. "Osimhen is a player with extraordinary potential, he has this remarkable change of pace, but sometimes he can go beyond his limitations," Spalletti said to sports broadcasters DAZN after the Udinese match .

Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti believes Osimhen is an exceptional talent
Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti believes Osimhen is an exceptional talent AFP

Napoli congratulated their highly coveted striker with a tweet from their official Twitter handle. The tweet read: "The March Player of the Month as voted for by fans on @SociosItalia is Victor Osimhen! 💪🥇. 💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre."

Osimhen has been in good form for Napoli this season, scoring 12 goals in 22 league appearances far this season. He adds this award for April to his Serie A player of the month award for the month of March, a true testament to the class of the most expensive African player in history.

Osimhen became the first Nigerian to ever win the Serie A player of the month for March
Osimhen became the first Nigerian to ever win the Serie A player of the month for March Twitter

Osimhen will look to add to his current goal tally when Napoli travels to Empoli on Sunday.

Topics:

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda Niyi is a sports journalist and content creator. He unapologetically gives an opinion on key happenings in the world of Sports

More from category

  • Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been voted as the fans' player of the month of April

    Napoli fans vote Victor Osimhen voted as player of the month for March

  • Eddie Nketiah

    Arsenal must go for high-scoring Super Eagles striker to replace unreliable Nketiah

  • PA Images

    Super Eagles legend says Ghana's eligible star Eddie Nketiah could be the future of Arsenal

Recommended articles

Napoli fans vote Victor Osimhen voted as player of the month for March

Napoli fans vote Victor Osimhen voted as player of the month for March

Arsenal must go for high-scoring Super Eagles striker to replace unreliable Nketiah

Arsenal must go for high-scoring Super Eagles striker to replace unreliable Nketiah

Super Eagles legend says Ghana's eligible star Eddie Nketiah could be the future of Arsenal

Super Eagles legend says Ghana's eligible star Eddie Nketiah could be the future of Arsenal

Arsenal vs Man United: Red Devils stain Ronaldo's 'white' in painful defeat to Gunners

Arsenal vs Man United: Red Devils stain Ronaldo's 'white' in painful defeat to Gunners

Calvin Bassey, Aribo help Rangers bounce back against Motherwell after Leon Balogun's clumsy red card

Calvin Bassey, Aribo help Rangers bounce back against Motherwell after Leon Balogun's clumsy red card

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes oldest player to score 100 goals in Premier League history

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes oldest player to score 100 goals in Premier League history

Trending

COMMENT

Time for the Super Eagles to move on from Ekong, Balogun partnership and bring in Bassey

Ekong, Bassey and Balogun
SUPER EAGLES

Sunday Oliseh reveals what he feels about Carl Ikeme's return to training

Cancer free Carl Ikeme is back training with Wolves
SUPER EAGLES

Poor coaching is not Nigeria's only problem - Sunday Oliseh

Former Super Eagles head coach, Sunday Oliseh
TRANSFERS

Napoli open to replacing Osimhen with 'free agent' Belotti

Osimhen has scored 12 goals in the Serie A this season while Belotti has scored only five