Osimhen could make long-awaited return for Napoli tonight against Calvin Bassey’s Ajax

The 23-year-old has not played since he was substituted out in Napoli’s 4-1 thrashing of Liverpool on September 7.

He has since missed six games for Napoli as well as the international break in which Nigeria played two friendly games against Algeria.

Osimhen back in training

A video posted on Napoli’s official Twitter page shows the Napoli players training vigorously for the game against Ajax, including Osimhen.

Pulse Nigeria

The Nigerian striker appeared to be back to his normal physical condition, moving and training freely in a way that suggests his thigh injury is healed.

Although the coach is ultimately the only one that can say if Osimhen will be involved tonight against Ajax which is a strong possibility.

Spalletti confirms Osimhen’s availability

On the subject of Osimhen’s recovery, Napoli head coach Luciano Spalletti all but confirmed that the Nigerian is available for selection against Ajax.

“Victor is key to our team because he's a top player. He's training well and he's ready to play his part," Spalletti told the club's website.

Imago

The Italian manager continued, "Osimhen has to be one of the leaders of this team. We're lucky to have three forwards with different skill sets that complement each other and give us a range of options in attack."