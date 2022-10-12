Osimhen could make long-awaited return for Napoli tonight against Calvin Bassey’s Ajax

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Victor Osimhen spotted in physical training with Napoli ahead of Champions League game against Ajax

Osimhen is close to returning for Napoli
Osimhen is close to returning for Napoli

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen could be set for a return to action for Napoli after a month-long injury layoff.

Read Also

The 23-year-old has not played since he was substituted out in Napoli’s 4-1 thrashing of Liverpool on September 7.

He has since missed six games for Napoli as well as the international break in which Nigeria played two friendly games against Algeria.

A video posted on Napoli’s official Twitter page shows the Napoli players training vigorously for the game against Ajax, including Osimhen.

Kvaratskhelia and Raspadori have been brilliant for Napoli in Osimhen's absence
Kvaratskhelia and Raspadori have been brilliant for Napoli in Osimhen's absence Pulse Nigeria

The Nigerian striker appeared to be back to his normal physical condition, moving and training freely in a way that suggests his thigh injury is healed.

Although the coach is ultimately the only one that can say if Osimhen will be involved tonight against Ajax which is a strong possibility.

On the subject of Osimhen’s recovery, Napoli head coach Luciano Spalletti all but confirmed that the Nigerian is available for selection against Ajax.

“Victor is key to our team because he's a top player. He's training well and he's ready to play his part," Spalletti told the club's website.

Osimhen left the game early due to injury but Napoli still won 4-1
Osimhen left the game early due to injury but Napoli still won 4-1 Imago

The Italian manager continued, "Osimhen has to be one of the leaders of this team. We're lucky to have three forwards with different skill sets that complement each other and give us a range of options in attack."

That means Osimhen could be in line to play against his compatriot and Super Eagles teammate, Calvin Bassey who will file out for Ajax at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

Recommended articles

'We have S*x every day' - Sergio Ramos' wife reveals intense love routine with PSG star

'We have S*x every day' - Sergio Ramos' wife reveals intense love routine with PSG star

Osimhen could make long-awaited return for Napoli tonight against Calvin Bassey’s Ajax

Osimhen could make long-awaited return for Napoli tonight against Calvin Bassey’s Ajax

Revealed: All 32 World Cup Kits

Revealed: All 32 World Cup Kits

What to expect in the UCL on Wednesday ft Kudus, Bassey, Osimhen & Onyedika

What to expect in the UCL on Wednesday ft Kudus, Bassey, Osimhen & Onyedika

Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi included in top 5 leagues team of the week

Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi included in top 5 leagues team of the week

Photos: Bayelsa Queens, Bendel Dynamos & Correction Boys rule Handball league

Photos: Bayelsa Queens, Bendel Dynamos & Correction Boys rule Handball league

Trending

Lampard backs Iwobi to play at a high level for Everton
PREMIER LEAGUE

Iwobi: 'I am afraid to face him right now' - Lampard

Zaidu Sanusi signs with FC Porto until 2027
SUPER EAGLES

Zaidu Sanusi signs new 5-year contract with Champions League club

The King of Lorient Terem Moffi
LIGUE 1

Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi joins PSG duo as top scorers after 3rd brace

Calvin Bassey during the game vs Go Ahead Eagles
UCL

Calvin Bassey is worth only €5m not €23m! - Jansen blasts Super Eagles defender