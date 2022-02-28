Osimhen close to dream Premier League move after Manchester United enquiry

Super Eagles and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has emerged as a transfer target for Manchester United. Ralf Rangnick is reportedly looking to replace his ageing with Napoli star Victor Osimhen touted as a potential replacement.
Napoli set a £90 million asking price for Victor Osimhen.
Osimhen has scored 17 goals in 40 league appearances for Napoli, but United are still very far from meeting the Naples club's price demands.
According to Football Italia, United have approached Osimhen but face tough competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal as the Gunners are also desperate for striking reinforcements.
Napoli are not keen to sell their striker but is willing to discuss a deal if their demands are met.
Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis has slapped a £90 million price tag on his 23-year-old star, meaning that if Osimhen does move, he will break his record as the most expensive African player in history.
According to the Manchester Evening News, boss Ralf Rangnick has started losing faith in a 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo.
Ronaldo has scored only one goal in his last ten games, and he often looks frustrated upfront for Rangnick's men.
