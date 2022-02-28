SUPER EAGLES

Osimhen close to dream Premier League move after Manchester United enquiry

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Napoli set a £90 million asking price for Victor Osimhen.

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen
Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen

Super Eagles and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has emerged as a transfer target for Manchester United. Ralf Rangnick is reportedly looking to replace his ageing with Napoli star Victor Osimhen touted as a potential replacement.

Recommended articles

Osimhen has scored 17 goals in 40 league appearances for Napoli, but United are still very far from meeting the Naples club's price demands.

Victor Osimhen has 11 goals in all competitions for Napoli this season
Victor Osimhen has 11 goals in all competitions for Napoli this season AFP

According to Football Italia, United have approached Osimhen but face tough competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal as the Gunners are also desperate for striking reinforcements.

Napoli are not keen to sell their striker but is willing to discuss a deal if their demands are met.

Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis has slapped a £90 million price tag on his 23-year-old star, meaning that if Osimhen does move, he will break his record as the most expensive African player in history.

Aurelio De Laurentiis (L) would be looking to make a profit on the £70 million he spent bringing Osimhen to Italy
Aurelio De Laurentiis (L) would be looking to make a profit on the £70 million he spent bringing Osimhen to Italy AFP

According to the Manchester Evening News, boss Ralf Rangnick has started losing faith in a 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has scored only one goal in his last ten games, and he often looks frustrated upfront for Rangnick's men.

Topics:

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda

More from category

  • Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen

    Osimhen close to dream Premier League move after Manchester United enquiry

  • Michael Olise has assisted five (5) goals for Palace this season in the PL.

    Michael Olise shines for Eagles again

  • Taiwo Awoniyi came off the bench to score for Union Berlin in the Bundesliga

    Super sub Taiwo Awoniyi scores in dominant Union Berlin victory

Recommended articles

Leeds name former Leipzig boss Marsch as new manager

Leeds name former Leipzig boss Marsch as new manager

Rigobert Song to be appointed Cameroon coach on orders of nation's president

Rigobert Song to be appointed Cameroon coach on orders of nation's president

Pele discharged after urinary infection: hospital

Pele discharged after urinary infection: hospital

Russia expelled from World Cup as FIFA and UEFA hand down bans

Russia expelled from World Cup as FIFA and UEFA hand down bans

Osimhen close to dream Premier League move after Manchester United enquiry

Osimhen close to dream Premier League move after Manchester United enquiry

Russia's Daniil Medvedev dethrones Novak Djokovic to become new World Number 1

Russia's Daniil Medvedev dethrones Novak Djokovic to become new World Number 1

Trending

COMMENT

Ademola Lookman is Super Eagles’ heir to Victor Moses

Lookman
SUPER EAGLES

Ahmed Musa scores winner in thrilling Fatih Karagumruk comeback

Ahmed Musa scored the winning goal against Istanbul Basaksehir

WATCH: Odion Ighalo's bullet header fires Al-Hilal cup comeback

Odion Ighalo scored his 15th goal of the season in the victory Al-Nassr
UEL

'He is one of the best at the moment'- Balogun confident as Dortmund travel without Haaland

Leon Balogun
EXPLAINED

Why have the goals dried up for Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi?

Taiwo Awoniyi (IMAGO/Matthias Koch)
PREMIER LEAGUE

Michael Olise shines for Eagles again

Michael Olise has assisted five (5) goals for Palace this season in the PL.
SUPER EAGLES

Super sub Taiwo Awoniyi scores in dominant Union Berlin victory

Taiwo Awoniyi came off the bench to score for Union Berlin in the Bundesliga
PREMIER LEAGUE

Emmanuel Dennis' Watford frustrate Manchester United at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored just once in 10 games