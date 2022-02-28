Osimhen close to dream Premier League move after Manchester United enquiry

Osimhen has scored 17 goals in 40 league appearances for Napoli, but United are still very far from meeting the Naples club's price demands.

AFP

According to Football Italia, United have approached Osimhen but face tough competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal as the Gunners are also desperate for striking reinforcements.

Napoli are not keen to sell their striker but is willing to discuss a deal if their demands are met.

Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis has slapped a £90 million price tag on his 23-year-old star, meaning that if Osimhen does move, he will break his record as the most expensive African player in history.

AFP

According to the Manchester Evening News, boss Ralf Rangnick has started losing faith in a 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo.