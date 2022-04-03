Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi continues to outdo Lionel Messi despite heavy defeat against PSG

Kylian Mbappe’s superb performance will grab the most attention as the French superstar had a hand in all five goals, scoring twice and assisting three times.

Lionel Messi scoring his first league goal since early February and only his third of the season will also grab a lot of headlines. But from a Nigerian perspective, the biggest story is Terem Moffi’s goal for the losing team.

PSG raced into a 2-0 lead in the first half but Lorient pulled one back early in the second half which swung the momentum their way for a bit.

Moffi capitalised on PSG’s shambolic defending after Achraf Hakimi’s dreadful square pass to Marquinhos failed to reach its target. Terem Moffi took full advantage to stab home beyond the sluggish Gianluigi Donnarumma.

That was Moffi’s fifth goal in the French Ligue 1 this season, two more than the great Lionel Messi has managed for PSG.

Messi’s goal was a typical left-footed strike in off the crossbar and into the net but he owed it all to Mbappe who did all the hard work and picked him out with a perfect cut-back for a first-time shot.

The goal was the fourth of the game for PSG, after Mbappe and Neymar had already registered, making it the first time the famous front three have all scored in the same game.

