Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi continues to outdo Lionel Messi despite heavy defeat against PSG

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Terem Moffi scored the only goal for Lorient in a 5-1 thrashing away at Paris St Germain.

Terem Moffi has scored more league goals than Lionel Messi so far this season
Terem Moffi has scored more league goals than Lionel Messi so far this season

Table-topping Paris Saint Germain eased to a 5-1 win at home to Lorient in what was an expected win against a team battling relegation.

Recommended articles

Kylian Mbappe’s superb performance will grab the most attention as the French superstar had a hand in all five goals, scoring twice and assisting three times.

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe pulse senegal

Lionel Messi scoring his first league goal since early February and only his third of the season will also grab a lot of headlines. But from a Nigerian perspective, the biggest story is Terem Moffi’s goal for the losing team.

PSG raced into a 2-0 lead in the first half but Lorient pulled one back early in the second half which swung the momentum their way for a bit.

Moffi capitalised on PSG’s shambolic defending after Achraf Hakimi’s dreadful square pass to Marquinhos failed to reach its target. Terem Moffi took full advantage to stab home beyond the sluggish Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Terem Moffi scored the only goal for Lorient as they lost 5-1 to PSG
Terem Moffi scored the only goal for Lorient as they lost 5-1 to PSG Imago

That was Moffi’s fifth goal in the French Ligue 1 this season, two more than the great Lionel Messi has managed for PSG.

Messi’s goal was a typical left-footed strike in off the crossbar and into the net but he owed it all to Mbappe who did all the hard work and picked him out with a perfect cut-back for a first-time shot.

Lionel Messi fired home a first-time left-footed shot
Lionel Messi fired home a first-time left-footed shot Imago

The goal was the fourth of the game for PSG, after Mbappe and Neymar had already registered, making it the first time the famous front three have all scored in the same game.

PSG's trio of Mbappe, Neymar and Messi all scored against Lorient
PSG's trio of Mbappe, Neymar and Messi all scored against Lorient Imago

For Terem Moffi, he is a long way away from matching last season’s total where he notched 14 Ligue 1 goals but at least he can take comfort in the fact that he is outsourcing ‘the goat’ with eight games left to play.

Topics:

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young

More from category

  • Terem Moffi has scored more league goals than Lionel Messi so far this season

    Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi continues to outdo Lionel Messi despite heavy defeat against PSG

  • Messi, Neymar and Mbappe celebrate (IMAGO / PanoramiC)

    Moffi on target but Messi, Mbappe, Neymar steal the show as PSG trash Lorient

  • Everton's Alex Iwobi

    Everton and Alex Iwobi slip into relegation battle following loss to West Ham

Recommended articles

Netherlands manager Louis Van Gaal speaks on battle with cancer

Netherlands manager Louis Van Gaal speaks on battle with cancer

Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi continues to outdo Lionel Messi despite heavy defeat against PSG

Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi continues to outdo Lionel Messi despite heavy defeat against PSG

'I'm not the leader' - Pedri remains humble after 'wonder' goal for Barcelona to beat Sevilla

'I'm not the leader' - Pedri remains humble after 'wonder' goal for Barcelona to beat Sevilla

'They did nothing well' - Reactions as Hakan Calhanoglu keeps Inter Milan in Scudetto race with 1-0 win against Juventus

'They did nothing well' - Reactions as Hakan Calhanoglu keeps Inter Milan in Scudetto race with 1-0 win against Juventus

Stunning Pedri goal downs stubborn Sevilla as Barcelona move to second

Stunning Pedri goal downs stubborn Sevilla as Barcelona move to second

Moffi on target but Messi, Mbappe, Neymar steal the show as PSG trash Lorient

Moffi on target but Messi, Mbappe, Neymar steal the show as PSG trash Lorient