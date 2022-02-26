SUPER EAGLES

Super sub Taiwo Awoniyi scores in dominant Union Berlin victory

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Taiwo Awoniyi scored his 10th Bundesliga goal of the season for Union Berlin.

Taiwo Awoniyi came off the bench to score for Union Berlin in the Bundesliga
Taiwo Awoniyi came off the bench to score for Union Berlin in the Bundesliga

Super Eagles and Union Berlin striker Taiwo Awoniyi scored from the bench as Union Berlin defeated Mainz in the Bundesliga.

Recommended articles

Union took an early lead in the 7th minute courtesy of a goal by Genki Haraguchi before Sheraldo becker doubled the score with a beautiful effort just before the hour mark.

Sheraldo Becker scored an impressive effort against Mainz
Sheraldo Becker scored an impressive effort against Mainz IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Union came into this game winless in three games, so Urs Fischer decided to shuffle the pack. As a result, Awoniyi could only make the bench for this game. Upon his introduction, the forward struck in less than 10 minutes.

Awoniyi latched onto a good pass from Becker, then calmly slotted past Robin Zentner in the Mainz goal for Union's third of the game.

The goal was Awoniyi's 10th goal of the Bundesliga season, the first time the forward is reaching double figures in a single league campaign.

Awoniyi and Union Berlin travel to Wolfsburg in their next Bundesliga match on March 5

Topics:

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda

More from category

  • Taiwo Awoniyi came off the bench to score for Union Berlin in the Bundesliga

    Super sub Taiwo Awoniyi scores in dominant Union Berlin victory

  • Cristiano Ronaldo has scored just once in 10 games

    Emmanuel Dennis' Watford frustrate Manchester United at Old Trafford

  • Ahmed Musa scored the winning goal against Istanbul Basaksehir

    Ahmed Musa scores winner in thrilling Fatih Karagumruk comeback

Recommended articles

Super sub Taiwo Awoniyi scores in dominant Union Berlin victory

Super sub Taiwo Awoniyi scores in dominant Union Berlin victory

Emmanuel Dennis' Watford frustrate Manchester United at Old Trafford

Emmanuel Dennis' Watford frustrate Manchester United at Old Trafford

Ahmed Musa scores winner in thrilling Fatih Karagumruk comeback

Ahmed Musa scores winner in thrilling Fatih Karagumruk comeback

'BABA is Old' - Manchester United fans frustrated with 'WASTEFUL' Ronaldo after goalless draw against Watford

'BABA is Old' - Manchester United fans frustrated with 'WASTEFUL' Ronaldo after goalless draw against Watford

Eriksen restarts football career as Man Utd drop points

Eriksen restarts football career as Man Utd drop points

Haraguchi off mark for Union, Bundesliga shows Ukraine solidarity

Haraguchi off mark for Union, Bundesliga shows Ukraine solidarity

Trending

COMMENT

Ademola Lookman is Super Eagles’ heir to Victor Moses

Lookman
SUPER EAGLES

Osimhen can conquer the world - Napoli boss Spalletti reveals he is 'scared' by Osimhen's talent

Victor Osimhen is Napoli's most expensive signing following a £66m move from Lille in 2020 (IMAGO/Insidefoto)

WATCH: Odion Ighalo's bullet header fires Al-Hilal cup comeback

Odion Ighalo scored his 15th goal of the season in the victory Al-Nassr
UEL

'He is one of the best at the moment'- Balogun confident as Dortmund travel without Haaland

Leon Balogun
EXPLAINED

Why have the goals dried up for Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi?

Taiwo Awoniyi (IMAGO/Matthias Koch)