Super sub Taiwo Awoniyi scores in dominant Union Berlin victory

Union took an early lead in the 7th minute courtesy of a goal by Genki Haraguchi before Sheraldo becker doubled the score with a beautiful effort just before the hour mark.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Union came into this game winless in three games, so Urs Fischer decided to shuffle the pack. As a result, Awoniyi could only make the bench for this game. Upon his introduction, the forward struck in less than 10 minutes.

Awoniyi latched onto a good pass from Becker, then calmly slotted past Robin Zentner in the Mainz goal for Union's third of the game.

The goal was Awoniyi's 10th goal of the Bundesliga season, the first time the forward is reaching double figures in a single league campaign.