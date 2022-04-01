Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi scored the winning goal as Union Berlin recorded a narrow 1-0 win over Koln in the Bundesliga. Awoniyi has hit a patch of good form in recent weeks, now scoring three goals in five games.
Awoniyi fires Union Berlin into European race with 12th goal of the season
Taiwo Awoniyi scored the only goal in Union Berlins 1-0 win over Koln on Friday night in the Bundesliga.
The first half was a tight affair, with both teams setting the tone for a match that would see a total of six yellow cards. Super Eagles hopeful Kingsley Ehizibue received a yellow card for elbowing an opponent.
Union thought they were in when Awoniyi looked to latch onto a loose ball, but Koln goalkeeper Martin Schwabe coming off his line to relieve the pressure on his side.
The best chance of the first half fell to Koln fullback Jonas Hector who ought to have opened the scoring, but his weak shot was easily saved by the Union goalkeeper.
Hector was not having a great game and his side paid the price for a costly mistake. The former German international's weak back pass was intercepted by Awoniyi, who calmly rolled the ball into the net to grab his 12th goal of the season.
With that goal, he has equalled Union Berlin's record for highest ever league scorer in a season, with six games left to play in the season.
Awoniyi almost grabbed a second with three minutes left to play. After beating two defenders he fired a low shot which Schwabe was more than equal to.
This victory for Union now takes the team into seventh place, above Koln although, they are closer to eighth place than they are to Hoffenheim in sixth. Awoniyi and co will travel to Hertha Berlin on April 9 in the Bundesliga.
