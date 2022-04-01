SUPER EAGLES

Awoniyi fires Union Berlin into European race with 12th goal of the season

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Taiwo Awoniyi scored the only goal in Union Berlins 1-0 win over Koln on Friday night in the Bundesliga.

Taiwo Awoniyi netted his 12th goal of the Bundesliga season
Taiwo Awoniyi netted his 12th goal of the Bundesliga season

Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi scored the winning goal as Union Berlin recorded a narrow 1-0 win over Koln in the Bundesliga. Awoniyi has hit a patch of good form in recent weeks, now scoring three goals in five games.

Recommended articles

The first half was a tight affair, with both teams setting the tone for a match that would see a total of six yellow cards. Super Eagles hopeful Kingsley Ehizibue received a yellow card for elbowing an opponent.

Kingsley Ehizibue was surprised to get a booking
Kingsley Ehizibue was surprised to get a booking Imago

Union thought they were in when Awoniyi looked to latch onto a loose ball, but Koln goalkeeper Martin Schwabe coming off his line to relieve the pressure on his side.

The best chance of the first half fell to Koln fullback Jonas Hector who ought to have opened the scoring, but his weak shot was easily saved by the Union goalkeeper.

Hector was not having a great game and his side paid the price for a costly mistake. The former German international's weak back pass was intercepted by Awoniyi, who calmly rolled the ball into the net to grab his 12th goal of the season.

Awoniyi capitalised on a defensive mix up to score the winning goal
Awoniyi capitalised on a defensive mix up to score the winning goal Imago

With that goal, he has equalled Union Berlin's record for highest ever league scorer in a season, with six games left to play in the season.

Awoniyi almost grabbed a second with three minutes left to play. After beating two defenders he fired a low shot which Schwabe was more than equal to.

This victory for Union now takes the team into seventh place, above Koln although, they are closer to eighth place than they are to Hoffenheim in sixth. Awoniyi and co will travel to Hertha Berlin on April 9 in the Bundesliga.

Topics:

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda

More from category

  • Taiwo Awoniyi netted his 12th goal of the Bundesliga season

    Awoniyi fires Union Berlin into European race with 12th goal of the season

  • Victor Osimhen and Maduka Okoye are among the best Nigerian performers in March

    Osimhen and Okoye among the best in March

  • John Obi Mikel is the most successful Nigerian to ever play for Chelsea

    Chelsea fans honour Super Eagles legend Mikel Obi with an incredible gesture at Stamford Bridge

Recommended articles

Awoniyi fires Union Berlin into European race with 12th goal of the season

Awoniyi fires Union Berlin into European race with 12th goal of the season

Osimhen and Okoye among the best in March

Osimhen and Okoye among the best in March

Spain draw Germany in World Cup Group of Death

Spain draw Germany in World Cup Group of Death

Ghana to rematch 2010 cracker with Uruguay, draw Portugal, Korea Republic in World Cup Group H

Ghana to rematch 2010 cracker with Uruguay, draw Portugal, Korea Republic in World Cup Group H

Mercurial Mane to square off against Imperious Van Dijk

Mercurial Mane to square off against Imperious Van Dijk

Ghana to meet Uruguay, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, Cameroon to play Brazil (SEE COMPLETE DRAW)

Ghana to meet Uruguay, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, Cameroon to play Brazil (SEE COMPLETE DRAW)

Trending

SUPER EAGLES

NFF sacks technical crew over World Cup failure

The Super Eagles Technical Crew have all been changed

'Face the future and keep moving' Vincent Enyeama defends his successors after shocking Super Eagles exit

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama
SERIE A

Italian CEO lists 4 skills that make Osimhen 'dominant' for Napoli

Victor Osimhen squaring off with AC Milan players in a top-of-the-table clash in early March

Super Eagles move up to 30th in latest FIFA Rankings

The Super Eagles are now 30th on the FIFA rankings despite missing out on the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup ticket

Wilfred Ndidi out for the rest of the season with knee injury

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is out for the season due to a knee injury (IMAGO/Action Plus)
SUPER EAGLES

'Abeg Naija, no vex' - Leon Balogun apologises to fans after Super Eagles' disappointing World Cup qualifiers

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun

Chelsea fans honour Super Eagles legend Mikel Obi with an incredible gesture at Stamford Bridge

John Obi Mikel is the most successful Nigerian to ever play for Chelsea
EXCLUSIVE

NFF identifies former Zambia and Ivory Coast coach as 'perfect' Eguavoen replacement

Amaju-Pinnick