Awoniyi fires Union Berlin into European race with 12th goal of the season

The first half was a tight affair, with both teams setting the tone for a match that would see a total of six yellow cards. Super Eagles hopeful Kingsley Ehizibue received a yellow card for elbowing an opponent.

Imago

Union thought they were in when Awoniyi looked to latch onto a loose ball, but Koln goalkeeper Martin Schwabe coming off his line to relieve the pressure on his side.

The best chance of the first half fell to Koln fullback Jonas Hector who ought to have opened the scoring, but his weak shot was easily saved by the Union goalkeeper.

Hector was not having a great game and his side paid the price for a costly mistake. The former German international's weak back pass was intercepted by Awoniyi, who calmly rolled the ball into the net to grab his 12th goal of the season.

Imago

With that goal, he has equalled Union Berlin's record for highest ever league scorer in a season, with six games left to play in the season.

Awoniyi almost grabbed a second with three minutes left to play. After beating two defenders he fired a low shot which Schwabe was more than equal to.