Super Eagles striker Umar Sadiq close to ₦9 billion transfer to La Liga

Niyi Iyanda
Sevilla have reportedly held talks about signing Umar Sadiq in the summer transfer window

Almeria's Umar Sadiq is reportedly close to a huge transfer
Reports have again emerged that Spanish side Sevilla is interested in signing Super Eagles forward Sadiq Umar from Almeria.

Umar Sadiq has been in superb form since the turn of the year. The striker scored for the Super Eagles at AFCON before netting five goals in February.

Sadiq Umar celebrates with Super Eagles teammates after scoring Nigeria's opener against Guinea-Bissau
Sadiq Umar celebrates with Super Eagles teammates after scoring Nigeria's opener against Guinea-Bissau

The striker's form has even seen him nominated for the February player of the month award.

Julen Lopetegui is reportedly looking at Umar as a potential replacement for Youssef en-Nesyri, who looks likely to leave Sevilla in the summer window.

Julen Lopetegui is reportedly a big fan of Umar's physicality
Julen Lopetegui is reportedly a big fan of Umar's physicality

Reports from Spain suggest Sevilla’s Director has already held discussions with Almeria about making a deal less than Umar's €60million release clause.

With Almeria rumoured to want just €20 million for their talismanic asset, Sevilla would be able to swoop in for Umar, as En-Nesyri believed to command around €50 million.

Youssef en-Nesyri could command a fee upwards of €40 million.
Youssef en-Nesyri could command a fee upwards of €40 million.

Sevilla currently places second on the Spanish La Liga table and are firm favourites to qualify for Champions League.

Rumours have also emerged linking Umar to a switch to the Premier League, with Newcastle United keen to continue their financial flexing with a €25 million swoop.

Umar and Almeria will travel to Zaragoza for their next fixture on March 4.

