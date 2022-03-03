Super Eagles striker Umar Sadiq close to ₦9 billion transfer to La Liga

Umar Sadiq has been in superb form since the turn of the year. The striker scored for the Super Eagles at AFCON before netting five goals in February.

The striker's form has even seen him nominated for the February player of the month award.

Julen Lopetegui is reportedly looking at Umar as a potential replacement for Youssef en-Nesyri, who looks likely to leave Sevilla in the summer window.

Reports from Spain suggest Sevilla’s Director has already held discussions with Almeria about making a deal less than Umar's €60million release clause.

With Almeria rumoured to want just €20 million for their talismanic asset, Sevilla would be able to swoop in for Umar, as En-Nesyri believed to command around €50 million.

Sevilla currently places second on the Spanish La Liga table and are firm favourites to qualify for Champions League.

Rumours have also emerged linking Umar to a switch to the Premier League, with Newcastle United keen to continue their financial flexing with a €25 million swoop.