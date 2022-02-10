'More with the ball, less with the box'- Super Eagles striker Onuachu reveals how new boss is changing his game

In December, Storck replaced Dutch manager John Van Den Brom following a series of poor performances which left Genk eighth place in the Belgian league.

They were also knocked out of the Europa League and the Belgian cup competition.

Although Genk remain in eighth place, there has been a turnaround in results, with the team recording three wins from six games since Storck's arrival.

Speaking to Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad, Onuachu reflected on the difficult season so far.

"Sometimes we play well and suddenly we stop and start doing something else.

"We need to focus more on what we do, I think that is our biggest problem" Onuachu said.

Despite only working together for less than three months, Onuachu has spoken highly of his new manager.

"Fortunately with the new coach, we are tactically stronger. We know better how to tackle a certain opponent." the forward said.

"Bernd demands more tactical and physical discipline, now we have to be constantly on the move.

"Bernd tells me to get into the box more and walk without the ball. While John [ Van Den Brom] said I had to make sure I was in the box." the former FC FC Midtjylland forward said.

Even though the new manager employs a more exciting brand of football, Onuachu had only nice things to say about his former gaffer.

The Super Eagles forward said "Van Den Brom is without a doubt a good coach , but this season was not just what we expected".