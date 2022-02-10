'More with the ball, less with the box'- Super Eagles striker Onuachu reveals how new boss is changing his game

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Paul Onuachu has revealed how his new manager is helping improve his game

Super Eagles and Genk Forward Paul Onuachu
Super Eagles and Genk Forward Paul Onuachu

Super Eagles and Genk forward Paul Onuachu has praised the impact of his new club manager Bernd Storck.

Recommended articles

In December, Storck replaced Dutch manager John Van Den Brom following a series of poor performances which left Genk eighth place in the Belgian league.

They were also knocked out of the Europa League and the Belgian cup competition.

Although Genk remain in eighth place, there has been a turnaround in results, with the team recording three wins from six games since Storck's arrival.

Onuachu was on target for Genk in their last game against Zulte Waregem
Onuachu was on target for Genk in their last game against Zulte Waregem IMAGO / Belga

Speaking to Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad, Onuachu reflected on the difficult season so far.

"Sometimes we play well and suddenly we stop and start doing something else.

"We need to focus more on what we do, I think that is our biggest problem" Onuachu said.

Despite only working together for less than three months, Onuachu has spoken highly of his new manager.

"Fortunately with the new coach, we are tactically stronger. We know better how to tackle a certain opponent." the forward said.

"Bernd demands more tactical and physical discipline, now we have to be constantly on the move.

New Genk coach Bernd Storck was appointed in December
New Genk coach Bernd Storck was appointed in December omnisports

"Bernd tells me to get into the box more and walk without the ball. While John [ Van Den Brom] said I had to make sure I was in the box." the former FC FC Midtjylland forward said.

Even though the new manager employs a more exciting brand of football, Onuachu had only nice things to say about his former gaffer.

Onuachu and former Genk coach John Van Den Brom
Onuachu and former Genk coach John Van Den Brom IMAGO / Belga

The Super Eagles forward said "Van Den Brom is without a doubt a good coach , but this season was not just what we expected".

Onuachu will look to play a key role when Genk travel to Leuven in the Belgian top flight on Wednesday night.

Topics:

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda

Recommended articles

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

AFCON 2021: Team of the tournament

AFCON 2021: Team of the tournament

Gabaski: Egypt goalkeeper’s water bottle had tips on Senegal penalty takers

Gabaski: Egypt goalkeeper’s water bottle had tips on Senegal penalty takers

'What will Okoye tell the babes' - Nigerians mock goalkeeper for error against Tunisia

'What will Okoye tell the babes' - Nigerians mock goalkeeper for error against Tunisia

Trending

'We'll do everything we can to win'-Super Eagles' Osimhen looking forward to clash with Inter Milan

Victor Osimhen (IMAGO/Independent Photo Agency)

Super Eagles: CAF rejects Ghana's bid to change World Cup play-off match

Old foes will renew their rivalry on March 23

Super Eagles midfielder Kelechi Nwakali faces further sanctions at Huesca

Kelechi Nwakali

Super Eagles: Kelechi Nwakali facing disciplinary issues at Huesca

Kelechi Nwakali