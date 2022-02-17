Ighalo nets brace in resounding victory against former side

Ighalo made his first appearance for Al Hilal in the Saudi Professional League following his permanent switch from rivals Al Shabab in January.

Ighalo made it a debut to remember when he netted a clean finish in the 18th minute. As a sign of respect to his former club, Ighalo refused to celebrate the opener.

Ighalo then scored his second and his side’s fourth two minutes before the break, with former FC Porto striker Moussa Marega providing the assist.

Marega later rounded up the scoring when he fired in Al Hilal's fifth goal in the 82nd minute.

twitter/Alhilal_EN

Al Hilal are still fourth in the league, with 34 points despite Thursday's resounding win.

With today's brace, Ighalo has taken his tally for his new club to three goals after opening his goal account for Al Hilal at the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup with the opening goal in their 6-1 mauling of Al Jazira.

Imago/ Sebastien Frej

The Super Eagles striker is the leading scorer in the Saudi Professional League this season with 14 goals in 19 games.