Emmanuel Dennis goal unable to save Watford from uninspiring defeat

Niyi Iyanda
Watford forward Emmanuel Dennis scored his 10th goal of the Premier League season against Brentford.

Emmanuel Dennis scored his 10th goal of the premier League season
Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Dennis scored his 10th goal of the season in Watford's 2-1 loss to Brentford on Saturday afternoon. The Hornets should have gone ahead early in the game, but Ismaila Sarr somehow headed his close-range effort onto the crossbar.

The Senegalese attacker was soon made to regret that miss when Christian Nørgaard volleyed home a header from Kristoffer Ajer.

Christian Norgaard opened the scoring for Brentford
Watford struggled to enter the game in the first half, only testing Brentford from distance with a series of shots that flew over the crossbar.

With the hour mark approaching, Dennis, who has been on fire for Watford this season, finished from a very tight angle into the roof of the net. After the tension of a VAR review, the goal stood and Watford was back in the game.

Emmanuel Dennis placed his powerful effort into the roof of the net
Once the hosts found the equaliser, they upped the tempo and came close to taking the lead. Imran Louza came the closest when he went on an inspired run but could not find a finish to match his brilliance.

In the 80th minute, Pontus Jansson rose highest to connect with a Christian Eriksen corner, but his header was too weak to beat Ben Forster.

The game looked to be heading towards a stalemate when Dennis stepped up in the 90th minute to take a freekick. The Super Eagles forward took an expertly executed freekick, but David Raya flew to his near post to smother the effort.

Brentford goalkeeper David Raya did well to keep his side in the tie
For all of Watford's attacking impetus, they were hit with a sucker punch when Brentford snatched a winner in stoppage time. Christian Eriksen whipped in a good freekick which Jansson flew high to head home a close-range effort to give the visiting side a deserved win.

Pontus Jansson celebrates the winner with his teammates
That loss now means that Watford is still six points away from safety with Burnley and Everton with two games in hand over The Hornets. Dennis and his Watford teammates face the daunting task of travelling to the Etihad Stadium to play Manchester City on April 23.

