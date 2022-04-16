Emmanuel Dennis goal unable to save Watford from uninspiring defeat

The Senegalese attacker was soon made to regret that miss when Christian Nørgaard volleyed home a header from Kristoffer Ajer.

Watford struggled to enter the game in the first half, only testing Brentford from distance with a series of shots that flew over the crossbar.

With the hour mark approaching, Dennis, who has been on fire for Watford this season, finished from a very tight angle into the roof of the net. After the tension of a VAR review, the goal stood and Watford was back in the game.

Once the hosts found the equaliser, they upped the tempo and came close to taking the lead. Imran Louza came the closest when he went on an inspired run but could not find a finish to match his brilliance.

In the 80th minute, Pontus Jansson rose highest to connect with a Christian Eriksen corner, but his header was too weak to beat Ben Forster.

The game looked to be heading towards a stalemate when Dennis stepped up in the 90th minute to take a freekick. The Super Eagles forward took an expertly executed freekick, but David Raya flew to his near post to smother the effort.

For all of Watford's attacking impetus, they were hit with a sucker punch when Brentford snatched a winner in stoppage time. Christian Eriksen whipped in a good freekick which Jansson flew high to head home a close-range effort to give the visiting side a deserved win.

