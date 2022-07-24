SUPER EAGLES

Super Eagles striker Dessers nets first goal of the season for Genk

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Cyriel Dessers was on target but his goal was not enough to save Genk from a defeat in Belgium.

Dessers off the mark but goal not enough for Genk.
Dessers off the mark but goal not enough for Genk.

Super Eagles forward Cyriel Dessers is off the mark for the season after he scored in Genk's defeat at Club Brugge on Sunday.

Recommended articles

Dessers netted Genk's first goal of the season in the Belgian Jupiler but it wasn't enough as Club Brugge won 3-2.

His goal canceled out Andreas Skov Olsen's 22nd-minute opener for Brugge and could have scored more but missed two big chances.

Cyriel Dessers
Cyriel Dessers Pulse Nigeria

In addition to the goal, he finished the game with four attempts on goal, created two chances, made two key passes and completed 100% of his dribbles.

3 Super Eagles strikers who could replace Darwin Nunez at Benfica

Keep or sell Dessers or Onuachu?- KRC Genk must choose between their Nigerian strikers

Cyriel Dessers enters the top 10 Nigerian scorers in European club competitions with brace against Marseille

The 27-year-old scored his first league goal of the season but ended up on the losing side.

At the Jan-Breydel Stadium, Dessers and Genk went, saw but failed to conquer their hosts, Brugge.

First game, first goal for Dessers.
First game, first goal for Dessers. Pulse Nigeria

Goals from Olsen, who scored the first and third goal, and Hans Vanaken earned the home side an opening day win over Dessers' Genk.

After Dessers leveled the score for Genk, he was involved again in the lead-up to their second of the day scored by Mike Tresor to put them in the lead for the first time, just moments into the second half.

But Genk failed to hold on to the lead as Brugge came back stronger to score two more goals to seal the win.

Dessers compatriot at Genk, Paul Onuachu, expectedly missed the encounter. The giant forward is still out injured.

"I can only be satisfied with our game and disappointed with the result," Genk coach Vrancken said after the game. "The energy the boys brought, the willpower that was shown, the combination play and the chances we were able to create."

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Dessers off the mark but goal not enough for Genk.

    Super Eagles striker Dessers nets first goal of the season for Genk

  • Rashidi Yekini Victor Osimhen Daniel Amokachi

    Garba Lawal throws out Osimhen-Yekini comparison, says Napoli striker is not ready

  • Joe Aribo, Dele-Bashiru and Emmanuel Dennis during the game earlier today.

    Maduka snubbed, 4 Super Eagles stars feature in Watford, Southampton draw

Recommended articles

Super Eagles striker Dessers nets first goal of the season for Genk

Super Eagles striker Dessers nets first goal of the season for Genk

NFF congratulate Ajibade on WAFCON 2022 joint top-scorer award

NFF congratulate Ajibade on WAFCON 2022 joint top-scorer award

Morocco chop real breakfast, Barcelona vs Real Madrid ends in blows

Morocco chop real breakfast, Barcelona vs Real Madrid ends in blows

Garba Lawal throws out Osimhen-Yekini comparison, says Napoli striker is not ready

Garba Lawal throws out Osimhen-Yekini comparison, says Napoli striker is not ready

Tobi Amusan, Ofili and 100m relay team make history at World Athletics Championship in Oregon [Video]

Tobi Amusan, Ofili and 100m relay team make history at World Athletics Championship in Oregon [Video]

'They played their strongest line-up' - Tuchel reacts to Chelsea rout

'They played their strongest line-up' - Tuchel reacts to Chelsea rout

Trending

TRANSFERS

Official: Super Eagles midfielder Kelechi Nwakali finally gets new club

Kelechi Nwakali joins SD Ponferradina
Pulse of The Day

Calvin Bassey wins transfer window; Ronaldo rejected again!

Calvin Bassey on his way to a historic transfer to Ajax.
WAFCON 2022

Wasteful Nigerian Super Falcons GIFT Zambia WAFCON 2022 bronze

Super Falcons will leave Morocco empty handed.
PRE-SEASON

How United unleashed Iwe on Super Eagles star Iwobi & Everton in the US

Alex Iwobi and Everton suffered a second defeat in pre-season on Thursday morning.