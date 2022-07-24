Super Eagles forward Cyriel Dessers is off the mark for the season after he scored in Genk's defeat at Club Brugge on Sunday.
Super Eagles striker Dessers nets first goal of the season for Genk
Cyriel Dessers was on target but his goal was not enough to save Genk from a defeat in Belgium.
Dessers netted Genk's first goal of the season in the Belgian Jupiler but it wasn't enough as Club Brugge won 3-2.
His goal canceled out Andreas Skov Olsen's 22nd-minute opener for Brugge and could have scored more but missed two big chances.
In addition to the goal, he finished the game with four attempts on goal, created two chances, made two key passes and completed 100% of his dribbles.
Dessers goal fails to save Genk from defeat - Match brief
The 27-year-old scored his first league goal of the season but ended up on the losing side.
At the Jan-Breydel Stadium, Dessers and Genk went, saw but failed to conquer their hosts, Brugge.
Goals from Olsen, who scored the first and third goal, and Hans Vanaken earned the home side an opening day win over Dessers' Genk.
After Dessers leveled the score for Genk, he was involved again in the lead-up to their second of the day scored by Mike Tresor to put them in the lead for the first time, just moments into the second half.
But Genk failed to hold on to the lead as Brugge came back stronger to score two more goals to seal the win.
Dessers compatriot at Genk, Paul Onuachu, expectedly missed the encounter. The giant forward is still out injured.
"I can only be satisfied with our game and disappointed with the result," Genk coach Vrancken said after the game. "The energy the boys brought, the willpower that was shown, the combination play and the chances we were able to create."
