Super Eagles striker Dessers nets first goal of the season for Genk

Dessers netted Genk's first goal of the season in the Belgian Jupiler but it wasn't enough as Club Brugge won 3-2.

His goal canceled out Andreas Skov Olsen's 22nd-minute opener for Brugge and could have scored more but missed two big chances.

In addition to the goal, he finished the game with four attempts on goal, created two chances, made two key passes and completed 100% of his dribbles.

Dessers goal fails to save Genk from defeat - Match brief

The 27-year-old scored his first league goal of the season but ended up on the losing side.

At the Jan-Breydel Stadium, Dessers and Genk went, saw but failed to conquer their hosts, Brugge.

Goals from Olsen, who scored the first and third goal, and Hans Vanaken earned the home side an opening day win over Dessers' Genk.

After Dessers leveled the score for Genk, he was involved again in the lead-up to their second of the day scored by Mike Tresor to put them in the lead for the first time, just moments into the second half.

But Genk failed to hold on to the lead as Brugge came back stronger to score two more goals to seal the win.

Dessers compatriot at Genk, Paul Onuachu, expectedly missed the encounter. The giant forward is still out injured.