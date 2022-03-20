Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers to leave Feyenoord this summer

Joba Ogunwale
The ex-Heracles striker is currently on loan at De Kuip, but he may not get to stay beyond this season.

Dessers

Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers is set to leave Feyenoord this summer despite his impressive form at the club so far.

Dessers has been one of Feyenoord's shining lights this season, having scored 12 goals in 28 games for the side.

The 27-year-old has scored six goals in five consecutive Europa Conference League games, while he has another six goals in 20 Eredivisie games.

Dessers celebrates his goal (IMAGO / Pro Shots)
Dessers celebrates his goal (IMAGO / Pro Shots) Pulse Nigeria

But despite his excellent goalscoring record, Dessers is likely to depart De Kuip this summer.

Dessers joined Arne Slot's men on a loan deal from Genk last summer, with Feyenoord having an option to buy permanently.

However, according to Belgian publication HLN, the Dutch side are unwilling to sign the Nigerian permanently as they cannot afford the €4m price tag Genk have placed on him.

Although Feyenoord are happy to extend his loan spell, Genk are only interested in a permanent sale.

Cyriel Dessers (Genk)
Cyriel Dessers (Genk) Genk

It now remains to be seen where Dessers will end up next season, although Nottingham Forest have been credited with an interest.

Dessers contract Genk runs until 2024, having signed for the club from Heracles in 2020.

