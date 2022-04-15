UECL

Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers to battle Leicester City star and Roma's hero for POTW award

Joba Ogunwale
The 27-year-old continued his excellent form in the UEFA Europa Conference League as Feyenoord reached the semi-final.

Cyriel Dessers was unplayable against Slavia Prague
Super Eagles star Cyriel Dessers has been nominated for the Conference League Player Of The Week (POTW) after his impressive performance for Feyenoord in the second leg of their quarter-final clash against Slavia Prague.

Dessers was unstoppable on Thursday night as Feyenoord beat Slavia 3-1 at the Sinobo Stadium to progress to the semi-final with a 7-4 aggregate victory.

Feyenoord players celebrate with Dessers (UECL Twitter)
The ex-Heracles man put Arne Slot's men ahead in the second minute before scoring his second in the 59th-minute after Ibrahim Traore has restored parity for the home side.

Dessers' first strike was the fastest goal Feyenoord scored in European competitions since Henrik Larsson's strike against Metalurgs Liepaja in the Cup Winners' Cup in 1995.

The goal has also been nominated for the goal of the week. It was Dessers' seventh and eighth goal in the competition, making him the joint-top scorer along with Roma's Tammy Abraham.

Cyriel Dessers has scored eight (8) goals in eight (8) UECL matches for Feyenoord.
His excellent performance has now earned him a nomination for the POTW award. Dessers will battle Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo, Marseille's Dimitri Payet and Leicester City's James Maddison for the prize.

Zaniolo looks to be the favourite after his hat-trick helped Roma to a 4-0 win over Bodo/Glimt at the Stadio Olimpico.

Maddison is also in contention after getting Leicester back into the game in their win against PSV.

Ex-West Ham star Payet could also pick up the award after his strike helped Marseille overcome PAOK.

Nonetheless, Dessers will fancy his chances against the other nominees. The winner of the award will be decided by fans' vote and announced on Friday.

