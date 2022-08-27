Cyriel Dessers reveals shocker on being an actor before playing football

The Cremonese signing admitted that playing football was not the first career he dabbled into, revealing that he tried out another career for a short period before settling on football.

Dessers, who is now a professional footballer with Italian Serie A side Cremonese and the Super Eagles of Nigeria, could have chosen a different path entirely and might still have become popular.

Dessers completed a permanent transfer to Cremonese on a five-year deal in early August, joining fellow Nigerian David Okereke in signing for the newly-promoted Serie A club.

While the former Genk striker has not scored his first goal for Cremonese since his arrival, he stated that he hopes to open his goalscoring account for his new club this weekend against Torino.

Dessers said on tuttomercatoweb: "I hope I kept my first goal for the first game at Zini against Torino. Coming to play in Italy has always been my dream, it was not a problem to move from the Conference League with Feyenoord to a team like Cremonese that is fighting for salvation. Being able to play in Serie A has always been my goal."

The Cremonese striker was then asked about him being an actor before his footballing career which he confirmed but noted was for a short time.

Dessers explained that he had fun and enjoyed himself when he was an actor but he ultimately chose football because he enjoys playing the sports more.

"I thought that in Italy you would not have discovered it and instead you were good. It was a good experience even if short, I remember that I had fun but I enjoyed myself and I enjoy playing football more," Dessers said.

Cremonese will hope to get their first victory of the 2022/23 Serie A campaign this weekend when they welcome Torino for their first match at home at the Stadio Giovanni Zini.