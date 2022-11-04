Super Eagles striker to miss Serie A game for Cremonese due to injury

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Cremonese manager revealed that the Super Eagles striker is out injured and will miss the game against Salernitana on Saturday

David Okereke and Cyriel Dessers both started for Cremonese against Inter Milan
David Okereke and Cyriel Dessers both started for Cremonese against Inter Milan

Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers will be unavailable for their clash against Salernitana on Saturday due to injury.

Recommended articles

Cremonese coach Massimiliano Alvini has revealed that the 27-year-old striker would not be involved in the action for at least one game.

Dessers has been a regular starter for Cremonese, featuring in all 12 of their Serie A games, scoring twice.

However, the 27-year-old Super Eagles striker was taken off after he sustained an injury in the 22nd minute of Cremonese’s goalless draw against Udinese last weekend.

Cyriel Dessers endured a frustrating evening for Cremonese
Cyriel Dessers endured a frustrating evening for Cremonese Imago

Nonetheless, he was diagnosed with blunt trauma on the left thigh which takes about two-five weeks to heal.

Head coach Alvini provided some team news ahead of the game against Salernitana and revealed that Dessers would be sidelined.

Dessers' absence could prove costly for the Grigiorossi as he has formed a booming striker partnership with fellow Super Eagle, David Okereke.

The drought is over for Cyriel Dessers.
The drought is over for Cyriel Dessers. Pulse Nigeria

Cremonese are yet to win a game this season, but coach Alvini would look to tweak his team and possibly employ the services of Cristian Buonaiuto or Ciofani Daniel.

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • David Okereke and Cyriel Dessers both started for Cremonese against Inter Milan

    Super Eagles striker to miss Serie A game for Cremonese due to injury

  • Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi has opened up on his future

    Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi provides an update on his future amidst Monaco link

  • Man of the moment, Paul Onuachu.

    SUPER EAGLES: OnuGOAL! Super Eagles star Onuachu on FIRE, scores four goals for Genk in Charleroi rout

Recommended articles

Super Eagles striker to miss Serie A game for Cremonese due to injury

Super Eagles striker to miss Serie A game for Cremonese due to injury

3 betting tips for Atalanta vs. Napoli

3 betting tips for Atalanta vs. Napoli

Turn your 1k to 10k on Bet9ja with these 5 sure Bundesliga games

Turn your 1k to 10k on Bet9ja with these 5 sure Bundesliga games

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi provides an update on his future amidst Monaco link

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi provides an update on his future amidst Monaco link

'Focus on the football', FIFA warn countries planning protest at World Cup in Qatar

'Focus on the football', FIFA warn countries planning protest at World Cup in Qatar

SUPER EAGLES: OnuGOAL! Super Eagles star Onuachu on FIRE, scores four goals for Genk in Charleroi rout

SUPER EAGLES: OnuGOAL! Super Eagles star Onuachu on FIRE, scores four goals for Genk in Charleroi rout

Aribo: I gave up Champions League dream to sign for Southampton

Aribo: I gave up Champions League dream to sign for Southampton

Galtier wants Osimhen reunion in PSG vs. Napoli Champions League clash

Galtier wants Osimhen reunion in PSG vs. Napoli Champions League clash

Super Eagles name final 18-man squad for Costa Rica friendly

Super Eagles name final 18-man squad for Costa Rica friendly

Trending

Victor Osimhen is the star player for both the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Serie A side Napoli

Victor Osimhen Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Victor Moses, Odion Ighalo and Wilfred Ndidi headline the Richest Super Eagles players by net worth

Top 10 richest Super Eagles players by net worth (2022 Updated List)

Osimhen in action against Ajax

'That's a complete striker' - Chelsea legend praises Osimhen for selfless act against Ajax

The Super Eagles will be without some key players for the clash against Costa Rica

Why the Super Eagles will be without Iwobi, Osimhen, Simon and others for Costa Rica clash