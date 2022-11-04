Super Eagles striker to miss Serie A game for Cremonese due to injury

Cremonese coach Massimiliano Alvini has revealed that the 27-year-old striker would not be involved in the action for at least one game.

Dessers has been a regular starter for Cremonese, featuring in all 12 of their Serie A games, scoring twice.

However, the 27-year-old Super Eagles striker was taken off after he sustained an injury in the 22nd minute of Cremonese’s goalless draw against Udinese last weekend.

Nonetheless, he was diagnosed with blunt trauma on the left thigh which takes about two-five weeks to heal.

Head coach Alvini provided some team news ahead of the game against Salernitana and revealed that Dessers would be sidelined.

Dessers' absence could prove costly for the Grigiorossi as he has formed a booming striker partnership with fellow Super Eagle, David Okereke.

