Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers will be unavailable for their clash against Salernitana on Saturday due to injury.
Super Eagles striker to miss Serie A game for Cremonese due to injury
Cremonese manager revealed that the Super Eagles striker is out injured and will miss the game against Salernitana on Saturday
Recommended articles
Cremonese coach Massimiliano Alvini has revealed that the 27-year-old striker would not be involved in the action for at least one game.
Dessers has been a regular starter for Cremonese, featuring in all 12 of their Serie A games, scoring twice.
However, the 27-year-old Super Eagles striker was taken off after he sustained an injury in the 22nd minute of Cremonese’s goalless draw against Udinese last weekend.
Nonetheless, he was diagnosed with blunt trauma on the left thigh which takes about two-five weeks to heal.
Head coach Alvini provided some team news ahead of the game against Salernitana and revealed that Dessers would be sidelined.
Dessers' absence could prove costly for the Grigiorossi as he has formed a booming striker partnership with fellow Super Eagle, David Okereke.
Cremonese are yet to win a game this season, but coach Alvini would look to tweak his team and possibly employ the services of Cristian Buonaiuto or Ciofani Daniel.
More from category
-
Super Eagles striker to miss Serie A game for Cremonese due to injury
-
Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi provides an update on his future amidst Monaco link
-
SUPER EAGLES: OnuGOAL! Super Eagles star Onuachu on FIRE, scores four goals for Genk in Charleroi rout