Super Eagles step up preparations for Costa Rica clash

With the match less than ten days away, Nigeria's camp opened on Wednesday at the Lekan Salami Stadium. However, only home-based players were available as the foreign-based players are currently with their clubs.

Super Eagles assistant coach Salisu Yusuf took charge of the session, which included mostly players from the U23 Olympic Eagles team.

Salisu was in charge of the U23 Olympic Eagles, who beat Tanzania 2-0 on Saturday in Ibadan to reach the final round of U23 AFCON.

The former Rangers coach watched on as the players were put through their paces. However, it remains to be seen if Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro will also join the team later.

The Portuguese coach will not have the full complement of his squad, as most of his key players will still be on club duty on the day of the match.

It means Salisu and the home-based players will likely take on the Costa Ricans on November 10. However, Peseiro could welcome all his stars back when Nigeria take on his birth country, Portugal, in a highly-anticipated match on November 17.