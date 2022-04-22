Super Eagles stars that could be a part of the Erik Ten Hag era at Manchester United

Manchester United

Ten Hag has his work cut out when he resumes at Old Trafford. He has been tasked with the responsibility of restoring United's glory days.

For so long, the Red Devils have had to endure the pain of watching their arch-rivals, Liverpool and Manchester City, win the biggest titles.

Imago

However, they have appointed Ten Hag to change that. It will not be easy, though, for the 52-year-old.

A cultural reset is needed at the club, while he may also need to do a complete overhaul of the squad.

United's interim boss Ralf Rangnick recently suggested after the 4-0 loss to Liverpool that the new coach would need about ten new players to make United compete again.

AFP

With that said, Ten Hag is likely to be busy in the transfer market this summer. United have been linked with several stars, with some Super Eagles players included.

However, only two Nigerian stars have been concretely linked with United. Pulse Sports take a look at these two Nigerian stars and the role they could play in Ten Hag's new-look United squad.

Victor Osimhen

pulse senegal

Osimhen has been linked with a big-money move away from Napoli this summer, with United one of the clubs interested in his services.

The 23-year-old has been linked as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. There have been questions on how Ronaldo will fit into Ten Hag's plans, meaning Osimhen could actually be a possible replacement.

Strikers like Osimhen will thrive under a manager like Ten Hag, who is known for his attacking philosophy.

Sebastian Haller is an example. The Ivory Coast international struggled with West Ham during his time in the Premier League but has been scoring goals for fun for Ajax under Ten Hag.

Ten Hag likes to play an open style of football, ensuring his team creates enough chances to win the game. With this brand of football, Osimhen will never struggle for goals should he make a move to Old Trafford.

The 23-year-old's quality is there to see, and he has been brilliant for Napoli this season, scoring 12 league goals in 22 Serie A games. But at Napoli, Osimhen is more of a hustler. However, under Ten Hag at United, he is likely to have a relatively easy life in front of goal.

Wilfred Ndidi

Pulse Nigeria

For a long time, United have lacked a proper defensive midfielder. But with Ten Hag's appointment, a defensive midfielder will likely be a top priority. And when mentioning defensive midfielders, there are only a few better than Wilfred Ndidi.

Since joining Leicester from Genk in January 2017, he has gone on to become one of the best in his role. He is the glue that makes Leicester tick, breaking up the opposition's attacking play and laying the foundation for the Foxes' attack.