Red-Hot Terem Moffi and Moses Simon make the top 10 fastest players in Ligue 1 this season

Kylian Mbappé as expected is the undisputed fastest in Ligue 1. A blur at 36 km/h, the Paris Saint-Germain's number 7, is the player who has made the fastest run over the first eight rounds of the Ligue 1 Uber Eats season.

However, Super Eagles and Lorient FC forward Terem Moffi comes second on the list.

The 23-year-old Nigerian international has already started the season brightly having scored six goals in his opening eight matches for Lorient.

Moffi is only behind Neymar and Kylian Mbappe on the goalscoring charts in the French league this season - one goal behind and Mbappe and two behind Neymar.

The Super Eagles star also recently netted this week in Nigeria's 2-1 friendly loss against Algeria in the international break.

Moffi is also joined by another Super Eagles star - Moses Simon, with the Nantes winger also making the Top 10 list.

Three players complete the list with performances over 35 km/h including Montpellier forward Elye Wahi, and Marseille midfielder Jonathan Clauss and Lille striker Jonathan David all share third place after having hit 35.28 km/h.

Here are the Top 10 fastest players in the French League this season as revealed by Ligue 1: