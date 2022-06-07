Photos: Super Eagles stars increase training intensity ahead of Sierra Leone clash

Joba Ogunwale
The three-time African champions are currently preparing for their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against the Leone Stars.

Super Eagles stars in training ahead of their AFCON qualifier clash against Sierra Leone
Super Eagles stars in training ahead of their AFCON qualifier clash against Sierra Leone

Nigeria's Super Eagles continued their preparations for their opening game of the AFCON 2023 qualifiers against Sierra Leone.

The Super Eagles begin their AFCON 2023 qualifying campaign against the Leone Stars on Thursday evening at the Moshood Abiola Stadium.

Nigeria will then travel to Morroco four days later to take on Sao Tome in their second group game on Monday, June 13.

The team's new head coach Jose Peseiro invited 27 players for the two games, with the camp opening on Monday. The players began training on the same day and continued in the same vein on Tuesday.

Moses Simon in Super Eagles training for the Sierra Leone clash
Moses Simon in Super Eagles training for the Sierra Leone clash Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: Nigeria vs Sierra Leone to be played behind closed doors

No Ndidi, Iheanacho: Revealing Nigeria's best XI for the 2021/2022 season

Dear Mr Peseiro, this is your to-do list for Nigeria to lift AFCON 2023

The players looked to be in high spirits as they trained on Tuesday. Peseiro's assistants, including the Finidi George, put the players through their drills before they had a team-bonding session.

Nigeria will be looking to return to winning ways when they take on Sierra Leone. The Super Eagles are without a win in their last five games but will hope to end the run on Thursday evening.

Ademola Lookman is put through his paces
Ademola Lookman is put through his paces Pulse Nigeria

It is the team's first competitive match since the disappointment of losing the World Cup ticket to their West African rivals, Ghana.

Head coach Peseiro watches on as the Super Eagles players prepare for their AFCON qualifier
Head coach Peseiro watches on as the Super Eagles players prepare for their AFCON qualifier Pulse Nigeria

Meanwhile, Peseiro will also be seeking his first win as the team's manager since he was appointed. The Portuguese tactician started his reign as Super Eagles boss on a disappointing note with two narrow losses to Mexico and Ecuador.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

