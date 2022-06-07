Photos: Super Eagles stars increase training intensity ahead of Sierra Leone clash

Nigeria's Super Eagles aim for the Stars

The Super Eagles begin their AFCON 2023 qualifying campaign against the Leone Stars on Thursday evening at the Moshood Abiola Stadium.

Nigeria will then travel to Morroco four days later to take on Sao Tome in their second group game on Monday, June 13.

The team's new head coach Jose Peseiro invited 27 players for the two games, with the camp opening on Monday. The players began training on the same day and continued in the same vein on Tuesday.

The players looked to be in high spirits as they trained on Tuesday. Peseiro's assistants, including the Finidi George, put the players through their drills before they had a team-bonding session.

New era for the Super Eagles

Nigeria will be looking to return to winning ways when they take on Sierra Leone. The Super Eagles are without a win in their last five games but will hope to end the run on Thursday evening.

It is the team's first competitive match since the disappointment of losing the World Cup ticket to their West African rivals, Ghana.

