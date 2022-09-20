Report: Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen set for a return to action with Napoli

The Super Eagles' star walked off just before half-time in the Champions League encounter at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Following the game, it was revealed that Osimhen had suffered a hamstring injury and would be out for up to six weeks, ruling him out of Nigeria's squad for the international friendly clash against Algeria at the Oran Olympic Stadium on September 27.

However, the Nigerian international could make his return earlier than expected.

According to Tutto Napoli, Osimhen could feature in Napoli's Champions League clash against Ajax at Amsterdam Arena on October 4.

His return will be a timely boost for Luciano Spalletti's men as they attempt to make it three wins out of three in their Champions League games this season.

Before his injury, Osimhen had scored two league goals and assisted another for the Neapolitans in five league games. Napoli have done well in his absence, though. Spalletti's men defeated Rangers in their Champions League encounter while they edged out Spezia 1-0 in the league.