Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen fulfills a fan's dream by giving him a special gift

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

The 23-year-old striker made a fan's dream come true following a promise he made to him.

Victor Osimhen
Victor Osimhen

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen has lived up to the promise he made to one of his fans on Twitter. Osimhen, who has a heavy presence on social media, had promised a fan sewing machine.

Recommended articles

The fan had replied to one of Osimhen's tweets, asking him for a sewing machine. Osimhen then promised to get him one, and after a few days, the Napoli striker has now fulfilled his promise.

The fan revealed in a tweet a picture of the sewing machine, thanking Osimhen for the gift. It is not the first time Osimhen will be showing an act of goodwill on social media. Although he is known for his memes, the ex-Lille man also gives out a lot of gifts to his followers.

Osimhen is yet to respond to the fan's thankful gesture, though, as he is currently with the Super Eagles team. The 23-year-old scored in the 2-1 win over Sierra Leone in Nigeria's opening group game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

ALSO READ: Osimhen and Iwobi help Nigeria see off stubborn Sierra Leone as Peseiro gets his first win

Player Ratings: Iwobi, Moses, Osimhen shine brightest, Chukwueze appalling in Sierra Leone win.

3 lessons learnt from Nigeria's 2-1 win against Sierra Leone

Osimhen will hope to continue in the same vein when Nigeria take on Sao Tome in their second qualifying game on Monday.

Osimhen scored the winner as Nigeria beat Sierra Leone
Osimhen scored the winner as Nigeria beat Sierra Leone Pulse Nigeria

Meanwhile, the striker's future at Napoli is still unclear, with several clubs interested in his services. Osimhen has been linked with a move to Arsenal, Manchester United, and Newcastle.

However, it remains to be seen if Napoli will let their star man leave this summer.

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

More from category

  • Victor Osimhen

    Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen fulfills a fan's dream by giving him a special gift

  • Cyriel Dessers

    'They can sell their players to sign me' - Dessers not giving up on €4m Feyenoord return

  • Dessers celebrates his goal after missing the last two games

    It is time I make my money - Dessers fires back at accusations of 2.6bn naira salary

Recommended articles

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen fulfills a fan's dream by giving him a special gift

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen fulfills a fan's dream by giving him a special gift

TRANSFER NEWS LIVE! De Jong to United? - Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal? - Zidane to PSG?

TRANSFER NEWS LIVE! De Jong to United? - Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal? - Zidane to PSG?

Bukayo Saka excited to meet Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace [Photos]

Bukayo Saka excited to meet Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace [Photos]

Steph Curry drops 43 points as Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in Game 4 to tie series

Steph Curry drops 43 points as Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in Game 4 to tie series

4 key moments as Mbappe rescues France from Ralf Rangnick's Austria

4 key moments as Mbappe rescues France from Ralf Rangnick's Austria

PHOTOSTORY: Netherlands players slay, wear jerseys of their first amateur clubs at training

PHOTOSTORY: Netherlands players slay, wear jerseys of their first amateur clubs at training

Trending

5 big omissions from Jose Peseiro’s first Super Eagles squad list

Top five omissions from Jose Peseiro's first Super Eagles list
AFCON 2023Q

'I will select any players I want' - Peseiro fires back over Nigeria-S/Leone Starting XI

Jose Peseiro started his time as the Super Eagles boss with defeats to Ecuador and Mexico
SUPER EAGLES

Osimhen returns as Peseiro invites 27 players for Sierra Leone and São Tomé

Osimhen is back with the Super Eagles for the games against Sierra Leone and São Tomé

5 players who should not have made Jose Peseiro's first Super Eagles list

Five players who should not have made Peseiro's list