Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen fulfills a fan's dream by giving him a special gift

Osimhen's Goodwill

The fan had replied to one of Osimhen's tweets, asking him for a sewing machine. Osimhen then promised to get him one, and after a few days, the Napoli striker has now fulfilled his promise.

The fan revealed in a tweet a picture of the sewing machine, thanking Osimhen for the gift. It is not the first time Osimhen will be showing an act of goodwill on social media. Although he is known for his memes, the ex-Lille man also gives out a lot of gifts to his followers.

Osimhen focused on the Super Eagles and Napoli

Osimhen is yet to respond to the fan's thankful gesture, though, as he is currently with the Super Eagles team. The 23-year-old scored in the 2-1 win over Sierra Leone in Nigeria's opening group game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

ALSO READ: Osimhen and Iwobi help Nigeria see off stubborn Sierra Leone as Peseiro gets his first win

Osimhen will hope to continue in the same vein when Nigeria take on Sao Tome in their second qualifying game on Monday.

Pulse Nigeria

Meanwhile, the striker's future at Napoli is still unclear, with several clubs interested in his services. Osimhen has been linked with a move to Arsenal, Manchester United, and Newcastle.