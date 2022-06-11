Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen has lived up to the promise he made to one of his fans on Twitter. Osimhen, who has a heavy presence on social media, had promised a fan sewing machine.
Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen fulfills a fan's dream by giving him a special gift
The 23-year-old striker made a fan's dream come true following a promise he made to him.
Osimhen's Goodwill
The fan had replied to one of Osimhen's tweets, asking him for a sewing machine. Osimhen then promised to get him one, and after a few days, the Napoli striker has now fulfilled his promise.
The fan revealed in a tweet a picture of the sewing machine, thanking Osimhen for the gift. It is not the first time Osimhen will be showing an act of goodwill on social media. Although he is known for his memes, the ex-Lille man also gives out a lot of gifts to his followers.
Osimhen focused on the Super Eagles and Napoli
Osimhen is yet to respond to the fan's thankful gesture, though, as he is currently with the Super Eagles team. The 23-year-old scored in the 2-1 win over Sierra Leone in Nigeria's opening group game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
ALSO READ: Osimhen and Iwobi help Nigeria see off stubborn Sierra Leone as Peseiro gets his first win
Osimhen will hope to continue in the same vein when Nigeria take on Sao Tome in their second qualifying game on Monday.
Meanwhile, the striker's future at Napoli is still unclear, with several clubs interested in his services. Osimhen has been linked with a move to Arsenal, Manchester United, and Newcastle.
However, it remains to be seen if Napoli will let their star man leave this summer.
More from category
-
Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen fulfills a fan's dream by giving him a special gift
-
'They can sell their players to sign me' - Dessers not giving up on €4m Feyenoord return
-
It is time I make my money - Dessers fires back at accusations of 2.6bn naira salary