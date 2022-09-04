SUPER EAGLES

Victor Osimhen blanks for Napoli in 2-1 win against Lazio

Tunde Young
Victor Osimhen played well but failed to score in another big game as Napoli defeated Lazio

Napoli came back from behind to win 2-1 away at Lazio in a hard-fought Serie A matchday five fixture at the Stadio Olimpico.

Lazio took an early lead after four minutes through Mattia Zacagni but Napoli turned it around with a goal in each half to win and return to the summit of Serie A.

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen played the full game for Napoli and had a great outing despite not getting on the scoresheet as he would have wanted.

Osimhen played about as well as a striker could without scoring or assisting a goal, the Nigerian was a nightmare for the Lazio defence with his incessant running and direct approach.

Victor Osimhen terrorised the Lazio defence
The Super Eagles striker had one shot on target and hit the woodwork on another occasion with a header but was unlucky not to score.

Osimhen won all of his aerial duels and completed 88.9% of his passes but his inability to find the net will only fan the fire of the narrative that he doesn't score in big games.

Lazio opened the scoring after just four minutes of play as Mattia Zacagni was given ample opportunity to control and turn on the edge of the box and then fire home the opening goal.

Mattia Zaccagni celebrates after breaking the deadlock for Lazio
Napoli improved after conceding and drew level in the 37th minute through defender Kim Min-Jae whose header appeared to have been saved but the referee deemed it to have marginally crossed the line, much to the chagrin of Lazio players.

The away team started the second half on the front foot and after wasting multiple chances, finally converted in the 60th minute through their new rising star, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Napoli beat Lazio 2-1
Lazio pressed for the equaliser but it wasn't to be as Napoli successful held on for their third win of the season to return to the top of the Serie A table.

