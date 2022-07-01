Tyronne Ebuehi set to remain in the Serie A despite relegation with Venezia

Super Eagles right fullback, Tyronne Ebuehi is reportedly set to remain in the Serie A as he draws nearer to completing a move to Empoli.
Super Eagles defender Tyronne Ebuehi looks set to play next season in the Serie A despite finishing bottom of the table with Venezia.
Ebuehi played 19 games for Venezia last season as they finished bottom of the Serie A in the 2021/22 season.
The 26-year-old is being reported to have already signed a three-year deal with Empoli according to reputable Dutch outlet AD.nl.
Ebuehi is Empoli-bound
Ebuehi spent the last season on loan at Venezia but he has subsequently returned to his parent club Benfica where he has one more year left on his contract.
Empoli’s move for the Nigerian is hinged upon the appointment of new head coach Paolo Zanetti who was in charge of Venezia last season.
The Italian manager only had Ebuehi available for half of the league games last season but he apparently saw enough to be impressed and now wants to work with the Nigerian again.
Ebuehi’s career so far
26-year-old Ebuehi is an obviously talented player whose career has so far been blighted by multiple injuries.
The Nigerian international has played 11 times for the Super Eagles and was highly rated in his earlier years which is why he was able to feature for top clubs like Benfica and FC Twente amongst others.
The loan move to Venezia was his first taste of football in the top five European leagues and he will now continue to play at the highest level of league football when the Empoli move is complete.
