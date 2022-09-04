26-year-old Etebo set to leave Stoke City and sign for a Greek club

The Greek club have reportedly reached an agreement with Stoke City for Etebo’s signature and are now in talks with the players’ camp to finalise a deal.

Etebo joined Stoke City in the summer of 2018 but it has not gone according to plan and the midfielder has been loaned out of the club three times, most recently to Watford where he played last season in the Premier League.

Etebo and Stoke City

As earlier mentioned, Etebo joined Stoke City in 2018 and signed a five-year deal which expires next summer.

Pulse Nigeria

The player has been out of favour at the Potters having left the club on loan in three consecutive seasons to Getafe, Galatasaray and Watford.

Although Etebo was expected to have a clean slate at Stoke City this season following the recent managerial appointment of Alex Neil who was keen to give him a chance, it appears that the 26-year-old’s future lies somewhere else.

Pulse Nigeria

Etebo has not played a single minute of football this season and last featured for Stoke City all the way back in October 2019, a cameo appearance off the bench against Sheffield Wednesday in the English Championship.