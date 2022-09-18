Super Eagles star Moses Simon silenced in Nantes goalless draw against Lens

Tunde Young
Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Moses Simon had an uncharacteristically quiet game for Nantes in a goalless draw at home to Lens

Nantes’ winless run in the French Ligue 1 has been extended to four games with a goalless draw at home to Lens.

The match was an underwhelming encounter but Lens would be more than happy with the outcome as they are now unbeaten in 16 Ligue 1 games, a run that extends back to last season.

Super Eagles star Moses Simon was in action for Nantes as the home side tried and failed to break the deadlock.

Nigerian international Moses Simon started the game for Nantes in his usual position, on the left wing in a three-man attack.

The Super Eagles stalwart was ineffective and failed to impact the game until he was substituted off in the 87th minute, replaced by Evann Guessand.

In 87 minutes of play, Simon touched the ball 39 times and completed 17 passes with an 85% success rate, two of which were key passes.

Simon attempted five crosses in this game but was inaccurate with all, failing to find a teammate every single time.

The tricky winger was successful with just two of his five dribble attempts and also failed to attempt a shot at goal in what was a quiet game for him.

The 27-year-old lost possession 16 times in what was a game to forget both on a personal basis and for the team in general who simply failed to get going.

