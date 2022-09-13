Super Eagles star Kelechi Nwakali names former Arsenal striker as his idol

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

The Nigerian international sat down with the NFF media team to discuss various issues, including his football idol.

empty
empty

In-form Super Eagles midfielder Kelechi Nwakali has named former Nigeria captain Kanu Nwankwo as his football idol.

Recommended articles

Kanu is one of the best players to come out of Nigeria. The former Super Eagles captain had a storied career, which saw him win the Champions League and three Eredivisie titles with Ajax.

Kanu also won the Europa League with Inter Milan before going on to enjoy a successful spell with Arsenal, winning two Premier League titles.

Nwakali names Kanu as his idol

During this period, he also led Nigeria to the gold medal in the football event of the Atalanta 1996 Olympics and was named the African player of the year two times.

Nwakali was one of the players that grew up watching Kanu, and the former Huesca man says the ex-Super Eagles captain will always be his idol.

When asked about his idol in a Q&A with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) team, Nwakali said: Kanu. He has been my childhood idol till today.

Like Kanu, Nwakali also had a spell at Arsenal but never played first-team football for the Gunners.

He spent most of his time on loan at different clubs before signing for Huesca permanently. Nwakali had a frustrating time at Huesca, with his contract terminated prematurely. However, he was offered another chance by Ponferradina, signing a two-year contract with the club.

The 24-year-old has settled in well at his new side, scoring one goal in five league games so far this season.

Recommended articles

'Not Guilty' - Manchester City's Mendy declared innocent of rape on 19-year-old girl

'Not Guilty' - Manchester City's Mendy declared innocent of rape on 19-year-old girl

21-year-old Ishaq Kayode finally completes 'dream move' to Europe

21-year-old Ishaq Kayode finally completes 'dream move' to Europe

Super Eagles star Kelechi Nwakali names former Arsenal striker as his idol

Super Eagles star Kelechi Nwakali names former Arsenal striker as his idol

Adam Lallana and other famous player-coaches in football history

Adam Lallana and other famous player-coaches in football history

What options are available for the Super Eagles after Sadiq and Osimhen's injuries?

What options are available for the Super Eagles after Sadiq and Osimhen's injuries?

Klopp demands reaction against Bassey's Ajax after 'worst' game vs Napoli

Klopp demands reaction against Bassey's Ajax after 'worst' game vs Napoli

Trending

How Super Eagles players were rated on FIFA 23

FIFA 23: Ndidi and Osimhen lead list of highest-rated Super Eagles stars

Akinkunmi Amoo is out for the season

Bad news for Super Eagles youngster Akinkunmi Amoo

Kelechi Iheanacho celebrates his winner against Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations (IMAGO / Shengolpixs)
PREMIER LEAGUE

Robinson warns Leeds United will suffer for rejecting Super Eagles forward

Umar Sadiq and Victor Osimhen are aiming to match Rashidi Yekini's exploits as the best Nigerian striker
SUPER EAGLES

Mutiu Adepoju: Umar Sadiq battles Osimhen for 'next Rashidi Yekini' title