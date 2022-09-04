Super Eagles forward Josh Maja scores hat-trick after deadline day heartbreak

Super Eagles star Josh Maja scores hat-trick after deadline day heartbreak

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

The 23-year-old Nigerian has quickly forgotten his deadline day disappointment.

Hat-trick hero Josh Maja
Nigerian forward Josh Maja was on fire on Saturday after he inspired Girondins de Bordeaux to a brilliant away win the Ligue 2.

Read Also

Maja scored his first hat-trick of the season to lead Bordeaux to a 3-1 win over Paris FC on the road.

He opened the scoring with a lovely finish in the 14th minute before two calmly taken penalty goals in either half completed the rout.

The goals took Maja’s tally for the season to four (4) goals in seven (7) matches for Bordeaux in the Ligue 2.

He has also assisted three (3) other goals for his Bordeaux teammates.

The young forward was on his way to Championship club Birmingham City on the last day of the transfer window.

Josh Maja celebrates with the match ball.
Josh Maja celebrates with the match ball. Pulse Nigeria

As reported by Pulse Sports Nigeria, the move to the Blues collapsed after Maja decided to stay for one more season with Bordeaux.

He also put pen to paper on a new two-year contract which will keep him with the relegated club until the summer of 2024.

However, his new contract contains an 'escape clause' which can see him leave the former Ligue 1 champions if the club fails to gain promotion this season.

Bordeaux currently sit top of the Ligue 1 standing on 14 points, tied with second-placed Amiens who have an inferior goal difference.

The club will need Maja to continue banging in the goals if it will make a quick return to the French first division this season.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

