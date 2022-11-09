Super Eagles star Joe Aribo helps Southampton to the next round of the Carabao Cup

Super Eagles star Joe Aribo was in action as managerless booked their spot in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup following a nail-biting penalty shootout victory over Sheffield Wednesday.
Aribo started the encounter for The Saints, who are currently without a head coach following their sacking of Ralph Hasenhüttl earlier this week.
The Super Eagles star played his part during his 60 minutes on the pitch. Aribo won three of his duels and completed one long pass with one shot on target before he was taken off for former Arsenal star Theo Walcott.
Southampton were badly in need of a win going into the game, but they fell behind to a strike from Josh Windass, who finished off a ball from Flying Eagles star Tom Dele-Bashiru.
However, the Saints drew level on the stroke of half-time through their captain James-Ward Prowse, who scored from the penalty spot.
The Saints resumed the second half looking to take the lead, but they never found a way through. With no winner, the match went to penalties.
The first five players converted from both sides before Dominic Iorfa missed for Sheffield, giving Southampton a chance to win the game.
Walcott stepped up to take it and converted successfully to send Southampton to the next round. The Saints will find out their opponents in tomorrow's draw.
