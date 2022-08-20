'keep building & pushing' - Alhassan celebrates debut goal for Beerschot

Alhassan was on target as Beerschot came from behind twice to hold SL 16 to a 2-2 draw in the Belgian second division.

Pulse Nigeria

After a goalless first 40 minutes, Leandro Kuavita put the host ahead in the 41st minute but the lead only lasted five minutes.

Leo Seydoux equalised for Beerschot in added time of the first half to ensure there was nothing to separate both sides at the break.

After the break, the game remained locked at 1-1 until the Monad El Fains restored SL's lead from the spot with eight minutes left to play.

Pulse Nigeria

However, like the opening goal, SL failed to hold on to their lead with Alhassan ensuring a share of the spoils when he scored the second equaliser for Beerschot four minutes later.

The goal was his first of the season and for the club since he joined them on a free transfer this summer.

Alhassan reveals excitement after debut goal

The 25-year-old took to his Social media account to celebrate the goal.

"(I am) Happy to make my debut and score my first goal," the Kano-born player posted.

"We keep building and pushing 💪🏾," the post added.

Alhassan arrived on a free transfer from Portuguese club, Nacional, where he spent four years.

He signed a two-year contract with an option for a further year.