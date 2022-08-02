Emmanuel Dennis speaks on his future amid links to Everton and Newcastle

Dennis was in action as Watford beat Sheffield United 1-0 in their opening Championship game of the season. The Nigerian played a role in the goal, combining with Ismaila Sarr, who squared to Joao Pedro for the winner.

Dennis remain coy on his future

However, despite Dennis' brilliant performance, his future remains in balance. The former Club Brugge man has been linked with a move away from Watford after his excellent debut campaign in the Premier League last season.

Although it is not an ideal situation with the season kicking off, Dennis insists anything could still happen before the transfer window closes. Speaking after Watford's game last night, the Nigerian international revealed he is happy to play for Watford, but he is not ruling anything out.

When asked about his future, Dennis said on Skysports: “I enjoyed the game today, we won the game, so I’m happy, I’m still a player of the team, so I just do my job, and we’ll see what happens.”

Dennis £20m valuation

Dennis' potential suitors will have to pay a fee in the region of £20m as the Nigerian international still has four years left on his contract at Watford.

Pulse Nigeria