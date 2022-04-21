TRANSFERS

Super Eagles star Emmanuel Dennis could leave Watford after just one season

Joba Ogunwale
The 24-year-old's impressive performance in his first year in the English top-flight has caught the attention of The Whites.

Emmanuel Dennis
Emmanuel Dennis could be set for a move away from Watford despite only joining the club last summer.

Dennis joined the Hornets looking to put his career back on the right path after a difficult season with Club Brugge and FC Cologne. The 24-year-old arrived at the Vicarage Road with a lot of baggage, but he managed to put it behind him following his arrival.

Emmanuel Dennis came into the Premier League with a troubled reputation
Dennis settled in quickly, scoring and providing an assist on his Premier League debut for Watford. He has gone on to score ten league goals and record five assists in 30 league games for the Hornets.

However, despite his excellent performance, it is unlikely to be enough to save Watford from relegation. Roy Hodgson's men currently sit 19th on the Premier League table with 22 points from 32 games, seven points from safety.

Emmanuel Dennis scored his 10th goal of the premier League season against Brentford
And with just six games left, Watford are likely to go down again this campaign. As a result, Dennis, who has been their best player, is attracting interest from their Premier League rivals.

According to transfer insider Dean Jones as per Give Me Sport, Leeds United are considering making a move for the Nigerian international. The Whites are also involved in a relegation battle, but they are likely to beat the drop as they currently sit five points clear of the drop zone.

Leeds have struggled up front this season, with their main striker Patrick Bamford missing most of their games due to injuries.

Leeds forward Patrick Bamford
As a result, the Elland-Road side consider a striker a top priority this summer. And they have identified Dennis as an option should they beat the drop.

However, it remains to be seen if Watford would be willing to let go of their talisman.

