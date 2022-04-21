Super Eagles star Emmanuel Dennis could leave Watford after just one season

Dennis joined the Hornets looking to put his career back on the right path after a difficult season with Club Brugge and FC Cologne. The 24-year-old arrived at the Vicarage Road with a lot of baggage, but he managed to put it behind him following his arrival.

Imago

Dennis settled in quickly, scoring and providing an assist on his Premier League debut for Watford. He has gone on to score ten league goals and record five assists in 30 league games for the Hornets.

However, despite his excellent performance, it is unlikely to be enough to save Watford from relegation. Roy Hodgson's men currently sit 19th on the Premier League table with 22 points from 32 games, seven points from safety.

AFP

And with just six games left, Watford are likely to go down again this campaign. As a result, Dennis, who has been their best player, is attracting interest from their Premier League rivals.

According to transfer insider Dean Jones as per Give Me Sport, Leeds United are considering making a move for the Nigerian international. The Whites are also involved in a relegation battle, but they are likely to beat the drop as they currently sit five points clear of the drop zone.

Leeds have struggled up front this season, with their main striker Patrick Bamford missing most of their games due to injuries.

AFP

As a result, the Elland-Road side consider a striker a top priority this summer. And they have identified Dennis as an option should they beat the drop.