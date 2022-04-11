Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi wins Everton award

Joba Ogunwale
The 25-year-old's impressive form for the Toffees in recent matches has earned him a top prize.

Iwobi was impressive for Everton against Manchester United
Iwobi was impressive for Everton against Manchester United

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi has won Everton's goal of the month for March 2022. Iwobi's late winner against Newcastle won the prize in a month the Toffees only scored one goal.

Iwobi fired in a left-footed shot after linking up Dominic Calvert-Lewin. His goal helped Frank Lampard's men pick their only win in March.

March was a torrid month for the Toffees, with three losses, including a 5-0 loss at Tottenham and a 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup.

However, Iwobi's winner against the Magpies in the Premier League gave them something to smile about.

The award should serve as a morale booster for the Nigerian international as he has been on the receiving end of criticism from Everton faithfuls since he moved from Arsenal in 2019.

Iwobi has found life difficult at Merseyside, but he appears to have turned around the corner in Everton's last few games.

The ex-Arsenal man has been one of Everton's best players in recent games. He played the full 90 minutes in the win against Manchester United last weekend.

Alex Iwobi celebrates with goalscorer Anthony Gordon on Saturday
Alex Iwobi celebrates with goalscorer Anthony Gordon on Saturday Pulse Nigeria

Iwobi's performance in the game received praises from Everton fans, which is not a surprise, considering ran more kilometres than any other player in the game.

His resurgence can also be linked to his position under Lampard. The Super Eagles star has played in his favourite midfield role in the Toffees' last three league games.

Iwobi has made 20 league appearances for Everton this season, scoring two goals. He will hope to continue his excellent form when Everton welcome Leicester City in their next game.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

