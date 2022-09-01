Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi is among the elite creators in the Premier League

Iwobi has played every minute of Premier League football in the 2022/23 season for Everton so far and has become one of the best midfielders in the league.

The 26-year-old only has one assist this season so far but it's down to no fault of his as Iwobi is statistically the sixth most creative player in the league.

Iwobi the creator

Alex Iwobi has created 10 chances from open play for Everton this season which is an indication that his teammates are wasteful as that has only yielded one assist.

Everton as a whole have only managed four goals in five league games so far despite having an elite creator in Alex Iwobi.

Iwobi doesn’t take set pieces for Everton as well which makes his average of two chances created per game very impressive especially as he plays in a deeper central midfield role.

Iwobi in elite company

Stats culled from Opta reveal the top six creators from open play (excluding set pieces) in the Premier League this season after five games.

The list includes five players ahead of Alex Iwobi, with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah at the summit having created 21 chances from open play to stand alone as best creator in the league by a long distance.

The next four players on the list are Tottenham's Dejan Kulusevski, Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli and the Manchester City midfield duo of Kevin DeBruyne and Ilkay Gundogan who are all tied on 11 chances created from open play.