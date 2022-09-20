Super Eagles snub Victor Boniface happy with his club performance

Boniface scored the winner in Union SG's 2-1 win over Eupen in their Belgian Jupiler League on Sunday.

Boniface scores the winner for Union SG

The Nigerian international headed home in the 90th minute to give Eupen the win after Boris Lambert had cancelled Simon Adingra's opener.

It was Boniface's second goal of the season since joining Union from Bodo Glint in the summer. Speaking after the game, the Nigerian striker expressed his happiness over the strike, saying he was happy it gave the side the victory.

"It's not about individual performance, it's about the team," said Victor Boniface immediately afterwards, as per HLN.

"I am very happy that I was able to score the goal that gave us the three points. What happened at that stage? I have to watch the goal again. I don't remember how I jumped, but I think I jumped really well and scored the goal."

Boniface still waiting for his Super Eagles bow

Boniface has started the new season quite well. The 21-year-old has 16 goals and five assists this season, although he has only scored three goals for Union SG.

Before his move to Belgium, he scored 14 goals for Bodo, including five in Champions League qualifiers. He also scored six in the Norwegian League and two in the Cup.