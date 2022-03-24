2022 WCQ

Super Eagles prepared for 'special' game against 'strong' Black Stars - Eguavoen

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

The Super Eagles boss believes the Black Stars of Ghana will be no pushovers when they go head-to-head in the 2022 WCQ but that his boys are well motivated.

Austin Eguavoen on ATHLST Film Room
Austin Eguavoen on ATHLST Film Room

Super Eagles head coach Augustine Eguavoen has expressed optimism that the team will make Nigerians proud after saying they are prepared for the all-important clash against Ghana.

Recommended articles
Austin Eguavoen
Austin Eguavoen Nigeria's interim manager Eguavoen would look to win the country its fourth AFCON Pulse Nigeria

Nigeria takes on rivals Ghana in the first leg of the crucial double-header in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier this Friday, with the second leg slated for Tuesday in Abuja, Nigeria.

Speaking to CAFonline, the 56-year-old admitted the Black Stars won't be pushovers given the explosive nature of this particular fixture. But the former defenders added that the Super Eagles are well prepared for the fight ahead.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are on their way to face the Black Stars of Ghana
The Super Eagles of Nigeria are on their way to face the Black Stars of Ghana Pulse Nigeria

"It's a special game indeed, it's the final game of the qualifiers, the first and the second legs determine our place in the World Cup in Qatar, but I guarantee we are well prepared," Eguavoen said.

"Every member of the team is working round the clock as Ghana is not a pushover. They are a very strong team and our matches with them have been explosive, this time, we are bringing the game on again.

Black Stars ‘sneak’ into Ghana at 3:00am after AFCON disaster
Black Stars ‘sneak’ into Ghana at 3:00am after AFCON disaster Pulse Ghana

"All we have as our goal now is to put in all efforts and cross the line, qualify for the World Cup in Qatar. we only do our best and put in hard work as it pays, put in dedication, the boys are self-motivated. With this, I am sure we will cross the line."

On Ghana, Eguavoen added;

''I've followed the Ghanaian team for quite a while, very talented and good football players, and there won't be any much differences in their style of play, but of a mind game, it's okay if they choose to play that, but I want to assure Nigerians we will fight and work hard to make sure Nigeria fly at the Qatar 2022.''

Topics:

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Austin Eguavoen on ATHLST Film Room

    Super Eagles prepared for 'special' game against 'strong' Black Stars - Eguavoen

  • Mutiu Adepoju

    Ex-Super Eagles star Mutiu Adepoju urges Nigeria to go all-out against Ghana

  • Super Eagles

    How have the Super Eagles fared in the head-to-head battle against Ghana?

Recommended articles

Super Eagles defender Abdullahi Shehu welcomes baby boy ahead of clash against Ghana

Super Eagles defender Abdullahi Shehu welcomes baby boy ahead of clash against Ghana

Super Eagles prepared for 'special' game against 'strong' Black Stars - Eguavoen

Super Eagles prepared for 'special' game against 'strong' Black Stars - Eguavoen

Key points to note as underdogs North Macedonia plots downfall of EURO 2020 champions, Italy

Key points to note as underdogs North Macedonia plots downfall of EURO 2020 champions, Italy

Key points to note as Cristiano Ronaldo leads Portugal to battle against Turkey

Key points to note as Cristiano Ronaldo leads Portugal to battle against Turkey

Ex-Super Eagles star Mutiu Adepoju urges Nigeria to go all-out against Ghana

Ex-Super Eagles star Mutiu Adepoju urges Nigeria to go all-out against Ghana

Video: I think of Ghana as underachievers – Jay-Jay Okocha

Video: I think of Ghana as underachievers – Jay-Jay Okocha

Trending

2022 WCQ

'Naija mo ti de'- Ademola Lookman announces his arrival in Super Eagles camp

Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman
2022 WCQ

5 Super Eagles players to watch as Nigeria battle Ghana for World Cup spot

Bassey and Balogun
2022 WCQ

Super Eagles celebrate improved pitch at Moshood Abiola Stadium

The newly improved Moshood Abiola Stadium pitch
2022 WCQ

How many times have the Super Eagles broken Ghana's hearts during World Cup qualifiers?

.
2022 WCQ

5 Black Stars players to watch as Nigeria battle Ghana for World Cup spot

2022 WCQ

Why Nigeria may need Obasanjo as President for 5 days to overcome Ghana

Obasanjo-Super Eagles
2022 WCQ

'These are matches that we must win' NFF general Secretary rallies the troops

The NFF has reiterated its support for the Super Eagles
EXCLUSIVE

Mozez Praiz: 'Iyalaya anybody can be beaten' was never personal

Mozez Praiz reveals his popular phrase 'Iyalaya enibodi can be beaten' was just an honest admission