Super Eagles prepared for 'special' game against 'strong' Black Stars - Eguavoen

Nigeria takes on rivals Ghana in the first leg of the crucial double-header in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier this Friday, with the second leg slated for Tuesday in Abuja, Nigeria.

Speaking to CAFonline, the 56-year-old admitted the Black Stars won't be pushovers given the explosive nature of this particular fixture. But the former defenders added that the Super Eagles are well prepared for the fight ahead.

"It's a special game indeed, it's the final game of the qualifiers, the first and the second legs determine our place in the World Cup in Qatar, but I guarantee we are well prepared," Eguavoen said.

"Every member of the team is working round the clock as Ghana is not a pushover. They are a very strong team and our matches with them have been explosive, this time, we are bringing the game on again.

"All we have as our goal now is to put in all efforts and cross the line, qualify for the World Cup in Qatar. we only do our best and put in hard work as it pays, put in dedication, the boys are self-motivated. With this, I am sure we will cross the line."

On Ghana, Eguavoen added;