Super Eagles players set to join Samuel Chukwueze in the quarterfinal in Europe

Izuchukwu Akawor
Samuel Chukwueze was part of the Villarreal team that recorded a historic victory in the Champions League

Super Eagles players hoping to continue their excellent runs in the UEL & UECL
Super Eagles players hoping to continue their excellent runs in the UEL & UECL

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze on Wednesday helped Villarreal CF to a shocking win in the round of 16.

The Yellow Submarines thrashed Italian giants Juventus 3-0 in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 to pick one of the quarterfinal tickets with a 4-1 aggregate win.

Samu Chukwueze celebrates with his Villarreal teammates.
Samu Chukwueze celebrates with his Villarreal teammates. Pulse Nigeria

22-year-old Chukwueze came on as a substitute with the game evenly poised at 0-0 on the night and 1-1 on aggregate.

With the final result, Chukwueze marched on in the Champions League but which other Nigerians could join him in the quarterfinal in the other European competitions?

The trio of Leon Balogun, Joe Aribo, Calvin Bassey, and their Scottish club, Rangers, head to Stadion Rajko, Mitic, in Belgrade, Serbia with a handy and comfortable 3-0 lead from the first leg of the Europa League round of 16.

Super eagles defender Leon Balogun celebrates with Joe Aribo after scoring his side's third goal on Thursday
Super eagles defender Leon Balogun celebrates with Joe Aribo after scoring his side's third goal on Thursday IMAGO / PA Images

All three Super Eagles stars featured in that first-leg win in Ibrox, with centre back, Balogun, amongst the goals for the Gers - remember that towering header?

In the Europa Conference League, it is the Leicester trio of Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Ademola Lookman who seem to also have one foot in the last eight, too.

Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi are both in France
Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi are both in France Pulse Nigeria

The Foxes defeated Rennes 2-0 in the first leg last week at the King Power, inspired by a senior stoppage-time goal from senior substitute and man, Iheanacho.

Like their Rangers compatriots, the trio also featured for the Foxes, but only Ndidi started the first leg.

Ignored by the Super Eagles, Cyriel Dessers scored one and assisted another goal to help Feyenoord record a convincing and comfortable 5-2 win over Partizan Belgrade in their first leg tie in the Europa Conference League in Belgrade.

Cyriel Dessers got his fourth goal of the UEFA Europa Conference League season against Partizan
Cyriel Dessers got his fourth goal of the UEFA Europa Conference League season against Partizan IMAGO / Box to Box Pictures

Dessers and Feyenoord are favourites to finish what they started when they host Partizan at home in Rotterdam.

The duo of Collins Sor and Peter Olayinka fired Slavia Prague to a 4-1 win over LASK in Praha, Czech Republic.

Sor netted a brace, while Olayinka added another goal to give the Czech side a comfortable lead heading into the second leg later tonight.

Collins Sor has scored 4 goals and assisted one in three (3) Europa Conference League matches.
Collins Sor has scored 4 goals and assisted one in three (3) Europa Conference League matches. Pulse Nigeria

Meanwhile, in the Europa League, Zaidu Sanusi and Porto FC have a lot of work to do after losing 1-0 at home to Lyon in the first leg.

Chuba Akpom's POAK Thessaloniki take on Belgian club, Gent, with a narrow 1-0 victory from the first leg in the Europa Conference League.

Zaidu Sanusi's Porto and their visitors showed support to Ukraine before kickoff.
Zaidu Sanusi's Porto and their visitors showed support to Ukraine before kickoff. Pulse Nigeria

Still, in the Conference League, youngster, Akinkunmi Amoo and Paul Mukairu will be hoping that Copenhagen can pull through against Dutch side PSV Eindhoven.

The first leg ended in an eight-goal thriller after a 4-4 draw in the Netherlands.

Izuchukwu Akawor

