Super Eagles players set to join Samuel Chukwueze in the quarterfinal in Europe

The Yellow Submarines thrashed Italian giants Juventus 3-0 in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 to pick one of the quarterfinal tickets with a 4-1 aggregate win.

22-year-old Chukwueze came on as a substitute with the game evenly poised at 0-0 on the night and 1-1 on aggregate.

With the final result, Chukwueze marched on in the Champions League but which other Nigerians could join him in the quarterfinal in the other European competitions?

Balogun, Aribo, and Bassey (Rangers)

The trio of Leon Balogun, Joe Aribo, Calvin Bassey, and their Scottish club, Rangers, head to Stadion Rajko, Mitic, in Belgrade, Serbia with a handy and comfortable 3-0 lead from the first leg of the Europa League round of 16.

All three Super Eagles stars featured in that first-leg win in Ibrox, with centre back, Balogun, amongst the goals for the Gers - remember that towering header?

Ndidi, Iheanacho, and Lookman (Leicester City)

In the Europa Conference League, it is the Leicester trio of Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Ademola Lookman who seem to also have one foot in the last eight, too.

The Foxes defeated Rennes 2-0 in the first leg last week at the King Power, inspired by a senior stoppage-time goal from senior substitute and man, Iheanacho.

Like their Rangers compatriots, the trio also featured for the Foxes, but only Ndidi started the first leg.

Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord)

Ignored by the Super Eagles, Cyriel Dessers scored one and assisted another goal to help Feyenoord record a convincing and comfortable 5-2 win over Partizan Belgrade in their first leg tie in the Europa Conference League in Belgrade.

Dessers and Feyenoord are favourites to finish what they started when they host Partizan at home in Rotterdam.

Collins Sor and Peter Olayinka (Slavia Prague)

The duo of Collins Sor and Peter Olayinka fired Slavia Prague to a 4-1 win over LASK in Praha, Czech Republic.

Sor netted a brace, while Olayinka added another goal to give the Czech side a comfortable lead heading into the second leg later tonight.

Meanwhile, in the Europa League, Zaidu Sanusi and Porto FC have a lot of work to do after losing 1-0 at home to Lyon in the first leg.

Chuba Akpom's POAK Thessaloniki take on Belgian club, Gent, with a narrow 1-0 victory from the first leg in the Europa Conference League.

Still, in the Conference League, youngster, Akinkunmi Amoo and Paul Mukairu will be hoping that Copenhagen can pull through against Dutch side PSV Eindhoven.