'We are back' - Super Eagles players react to 30-man Mexico, Ecuador list

The duo of Cyriel Dessers and Kayode Ishaq have reacted in glowing terms to their invitations to the Nigerian national team.
Two players have taken to their social media accounts to really express their excitement about the latest Super Eagles list
As reported by Pulse Sports Nigeria, the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, on Tuesday released a 30-man Super Eagles list for the imminent double-header against Mexico and Ecuador later this month.
The team is made up of 22 foreign-based players led by Holland-based attacker, Dessers, while Rivers United star, Ishaq, leads a team of eight players representing the Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL.
After being ignored by the previous coaches, Austin Eguavoen, and Gernot Rohr, who handed him his debut, Dessers has been rewarded for his impressive performances for Dutch club, Feyenoord this season with a recall to the Super Eagles.
The 27-year-old couldn't hide his happiness, taking to his social media accounts to react to his latest invitation.
"We are back," Dessers posted on his Twitter account. "Let's goooo," he added.
Another player who is excited by his invitation is Rivers United star and NPFL top scorer, Ishaq.
The 21-year-old Ishaq has been in superb form for the Pride of Rivers, with his league-leading 14 goals taking United to the top of the NPFL table.
Reacting to the list, the excited forward says the opportunity to represent his country is a 'rare one' and a 'dream come true.'
"Excited to be called up to the Super Eagles squad for the friendly games vs Mexico & Ecuador," He posted on his Twitter account.
"For me, this is a dream come true & a rare opportunity to wear the colour as well. Grateful to Rivers United FC management/technical crew & my teammates for their support."
The Super Eagles will take on Mexico on May 28 at the AT & T Stadium in Dallas before going head-to-head with Ecuador at the Red Bull Arena on June 2nd.
