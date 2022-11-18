SUPER EAGLES

Poor ratings for the Super Eagles against Portugal, including 'pathetic' Dennis

Jidechi Chidiezie
As always, in friendly games under Peseiro, the Super Eagles were pathetic, playing without an iota of desire for a win.

Emmanuel Dennis missed a chance to pull one goal back for Nigeria
Emmanuel Dennis missed a chance to pull one goal back for Nigeria

For the fifth time in five friendly matches under coach Jose Peseiro, Nigeria's Super Eagles were on the losing side again.

The pre-World Cup friendly at the Estadio Jose Alvalade saw a Cristiano Ronaldo-less Portugal put four past Francis Uzoho in Nigeria's goal to record a resounding 4-0 victory.

Under Peseiro, Nigeria had previously put up appalling performances that saw them fall to Costa Rica, Ecuador and Mexico.

At Porto, it was no different - even worse - as Bruno Fernandes grabbed a first-half brace, with Goncalo Ramos and Joao Mario also scoring in the later minutes.

It took Portugal just nine minutes to go in front when Fernandes converted a through pass he had received from Diogo Dalot.

The Manchester United man made no mistake in doubling his tally in the 35th minute, scoring from the penalty spot after a handball offence in the box.

Nigeria did have a chance to halve the deficit though, following a rough challenge on Bright Osayi-Samuel. However, Emmanuel Dennis had his attempt stopped by Rui Patricio.

Rui Patricio saves Emmanuel Dennis's penalty in Portugal's win
Rui Patricio saves Emmanuel Dennis's penalty in Portugal's win

It did not take long after that for Ramos and Mario to score two times in the space of two minutes, after two defense-splitting attacks that saw Fernando Santos' men easily penetrate the Super Eagles' box.

While most players failed to bring their A-game to Porto, Osayi-Samuel could be praised for being a shining light on a very dark night.

Iwobi's performance in Nigeria's midfield was also a replication of his being a bright star for Everton.

Super Eagles
Super Eagles

Most disappointing - as usual - was Dennis, the man who continues to show total arrogance on and off the ball while in the green and white for his fatherland.

On a scale of one to ten, here is how each Super Eagle performed against Portugal.

Francis Uzoho - 4

Calvin Bassey - 3

Kevin Akpoguma - 3

William Troost-Ekong - 4

Bright Osayi-Samuel - 5

Moses Simon - 5

Alex Iwobi - 6

Wilfred Ndidi - 5

Ademola Lookman - 4

Joe Aribo - 4

Terem Moffi - 4

SUBSTITUTED IN:

Oghenekaro Etebo - 4

Samuel Chukwueze - 5

Frank Onyeka - 4

Paul Onuachu - 4

Emmanuel Dennis - 3

