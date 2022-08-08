SUPER EAGLES

Outstanding Alhassan Yusuf assists Royal Antwerp to a 4-2 win against OH Leuven

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Nigerian midfielder Alhassan Yusuf dazzled for Royal Antwerp as they defeated OH Leuven 4-2 in the Belgian Pro League

Alhassan Yusuf starred for Royal Antwerp against Leuven
Alhassan Yusuf starred for Royal Antwerp against Leuven

Royal Antwerp continued their impressive start to the 2022/23 Belgian Pro League season with a 4-2 home win against OH Leuven.

inRead

The result is Antwerp’s third consecutive win and puts them at the top of the table early in the campaign as the only team with a 100% record so far.

Nigerian midfielder Alhassan Yusuf played the full game and delivered a superb midfield performance capped off with an assist.

This game was expected to be tight as both teams had won both games to start the season and it proved to be so as Leuven took the lead after 27 minutes through Nachon Nsingi’s terrific shot from the edge of the box.

Nigerian midfielder completes move to IFK Göteborg

Kano-born Alhassan Yusuf among the most valuable Nigerian under-21 players at over ₦900 MILLION

Pirlo reacts after leaving Musa on the bench, losing 4-2 on Fatih Karagumruk debut

Ex-Belgium international Radja Nainggolan equalised with a similarly great shot in trademark fashion in the 38th minute, after which Michael Frey put Antwerp in front just two minutes later.

Alhassan Yusuf celebrates with Radja Nainggolan
Alhassan Yusuf celebrates with Radja Nainggolan Imago

Louis Patris equalised for Leuven 10 minutes into the second half but Michel-Ange Balikwisha restored the home side's lead in the 71st minute thanks to VAR intervention.

Balikwisha sealed the victory in the 82nd minute with his second goal, firing home after an impressive solo run having received the ball from Nigerian midfielder Alhassan Yusuf.

22-year-old Alhassan Yusuf played the full game for Royal Antwerp and earned a rating of 7.2 on Sofascore as one of the best players on the pitch.

Alhassan Yusuf is PulseSPORTS30 #19
Alhassan Yusuf is PulseSPORTS30 #19 Pulse Nigeria

Yusuf completed 49 of his 54 attempted passes with a 91% success rate, he also completed 3 out of 5 long balls.

The mercurial midfielder had a 100% dribble, tackle and cross success rate in what was a complete performance crowned with an assist.

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Alhassan Yusuf starred for Royal Antwerp against Leuven

    Outstanding Alhassan Yusuf assists Royal Antwerp to a 4-2 win against OH Leuven

  • Andrea Pirlo

    Pirlo reacts after leaving Musa on the bench, losing 4-2 on Fatih Karagumruk debut

  • Taiwo Awoniyi's Premier League debut against Newcastle United ended in a defeat

    Why Taiwo Awoniyi’s Nottingham Forest played with a blank shirt against Newcastle

Recommended articles

Nigeria trolls Giannis and the other Antetokounmpo brothers on Twitter for playing for Greece

Nigeria trolls Giannis and the other Antetokounmpo brothers on Twitter for playing for Greece

Outstanding Alhassan Yusuf assists Royal Antwerp to a 4-2 win against OH Leuven

Outstanding Alhassan Yusuf assists Royal Antwerp to a 4-2 win against OH Leuven

Pirlo reacts after leaving Musa on the bench, losing 4-2 on Fatih Karagumruk debut

Pirlo reacts after leaving Musa on the bench, losing 4-2 on Fatih Karagumruk debut

Why Taiwo Awoniyi’s Nottingham Forest played with a blank shirt against Newcastle

Why Taiwo Awoniyi’s Nottingham Forest played with a blank shirt against Newcastle

'From failure to Ronaldo and Henry' - Guardiola calls for calm on Erling Haaland

'From failure to Ronaldo and Henry' - Guardiola calls for calm on Erling Haaland

'Pedri like Messi' - Reactions as Barcelona beat PUMAS 6-0 to win Joan Gamper Trophy [Photos]

'Pedri like Messi' - Reactions as Barcelona beat PUMAS 6-0 to win Joan Gamper Trophy [Photos]

Trending

Kenneth Omeruo, Samuel Kalu, William Troost-Ekong, Tyronne Ebuehi and Semi Ajay (Twitter)

Super Eagles defender in line to be named club captain in Spain

Super Eagles to play Cristiano Ronaldo in friendly game

Super Eagles to face Cristiano Ronaldo in friendly game

Stephen Eze
TRANFERS

Super Eagles defender Eze completes move to Scottish league

Junior Lokosa, Ogenyi Onazi and John Ogu
TRANSFERS

Super Eagles forward to become 4th Nigerian in the Saudi Pro League