The result is Antwerp’s third consecutive win and puts them at the top of the table early in the campaign as the only team with a 100% record so far.

Nigerian midfielder Alhassan Yusuf played the full game and delivered a superb midfield performance capped off with an assist.

Royal Antwerp v OH Leuven match report

This game was expected to be tight as both teams had won both games to start the season and it proved to be so as Leuven took the lead after 27 minutes through Nachon Nsingi’s terrific shot from the edge of the box.

Ex-Belgium international Radja Nainggolan equalised with a similarly great shot in trademark fashion in the 38th minute, after which Michael Frey put Antwerp in front just two minutes later.

Louis Patris equalised for Leuven 10 minutes into the second half but Michel-Ange Balikwisha restored the home side's lead in the 71st minute thanks to VAR intervention.

Balikwisha sealed the victory in the 82nd minute with his second goal, firing home after an impressive solo run having received the ball from Nigerian midfielder Alhassan Yusuf.

Alhassan Yusuf’s involvement

22-year-old Alhassan Yusuf played the full game for Royal Antwerp and earned a rating of 7.2 on Sofascore as one of the best players on the pitch.

Yusuf completed 49 of his 54 attempted passes with a 91% success rate, he also completed 3 out of 5 long balls.