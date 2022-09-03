Super Eagles' Omeruo denied first clean sheet as Leganes end losing streak

Leganes defeated visitors Eibar 2-1 at the Butarque Municipal Stadium to get off the mark for the season in the second division.

Nigerian defender and captain of the side, Omeruo, was on from start to finish but will have to wait for a clean sheet after Leganes conceded at the death.

Omeruo made eight (8) clearances, one interception, four (4) recoveries and won three (3) aerial duels in what was his fourth game of the new season.

Nyom and Arnaiz end Leganes' losing streak

Omeruo's Leganes came into the game looking to kick start their season having lost three (3) of their opening fixtures.

The home side got off to the perfect start when Cameroonian defender, Allan Nyom put them 1-0 up just before the first-half break.

In the second half, it was Leganes who started on the front foot and but was made to wait until the last minute for the next goal.

Jose Arnaiz finally doubled the lead in the 90th minute with his first goal of the season to all but guarantee Leganes the win and three points.

But just when the home side thought they had done enough to also earn a first clean sheet of the season, there will be a dramatic end to the game.

Eibar will pull one back two minutes into added time through substitute, Peru Nolaskain. It was rather too late for Eibar as Leganes held on for the win.