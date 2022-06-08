AFCON 2023Q

Super Eagles possible line-up against Sierra Leone

Osimhen and Lookman return to help the Super Eagles get victory against Sierra Leone after 2 losses to Mexico and Ecuador.

Super Eagles of Nigeria possible line-up against Sierra Leone
Super Eagles of Nigeria possible line-up against Sierra Leone

Super Eagles new Head Coach Jose Peseiro is set for his competitive game when Nigeria take on the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone.

After two defeats to the El-Tri of Mexico and Ecuador in the United States of America, the Super Eagles return to play at home.

It will be the first Super Eagles game in Nigeria, since the 1-1 draw against the Black Stars of Ghana at the MKO Abiola which cost the country a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Super Eagles have a chance to appease the fans but need to start with victory against Sierra Leone.

The Super Eagles start their quest to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast against a Sierra Leone side they have struggled against in the past.

In the qualification process for the World Cup, the Super Eagles could not defeat Sierra Leone home and away.

New coach Peseiro started off with a back three in the game against Mexico. He showed flexibility returning to a 4-4-2 formation in the loss against Ecuador.

Peseiro is expected to stick with the formation against Ecuador with some personnel changes.

He now has more quality in attack as Napoli striker Osimhen returns to the team after missing the two friendly games.

Ademola Lookman and Ola Aina are both expected to be in the starting line up as the Super Eagles face Sierra Leone behind closed doors at the MKO Abiola Stadium.

Goalkeeper - Francis Uzoho

Defenders - William Troost-Ekong, Ola Aina, Calvin Bassey and Semi Ajayi

Midfield - Alex Iwobi, Joe Aribo,Innocent Bonke and Ademola Lookman,.

Attack - Victor Osimhen and Cyriel Dessers

