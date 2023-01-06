ADVERTISEMENT

SUPER EAGLES: Odion Ighalo celebrates goal for Al-Hilal against Al-Ittihad

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Ighalo was the difference maker for Al-Hilal against Al-Ittihad. Sends message to Cristiano Ronaldo

Ighalo was the difference maker for Al-Hilal against Al-Ittihad
Ighalo was the difference maker for Al-Hilal against Al-Ittihad

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo was on target for Al-Hilal against Al-Ittihad in a Saudi Arabia Professional League fixture played on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The 33-year-old Ighalo scored the only goal of the game between two of the top four sides in Saudi Arabia.

The only goal of the game came as early as the 12th minute when Ighalo converted a ball through to him by Brazilian wide man Michael Delgado de Oliveira.

Al-Hilal took a one-goal lead to the break. Ighalo had few chances to score in the second half which ended without goals.

In the 89th minute, Al-Hilal Head Coach Ramón Díaz took out Ighalo in place of Argentine forward Luciano Vietto.

Al-Hilal held on to claim all three points and move to third on the standings after 12 games played this season.

The only goal of the game came as early as the 12th minute when Ighalo converted a ball through to him by Brazilian wide man Michael Delgado de Oliveira.
The only goal of the game came as early as the 12th minute when Ighalo converted a ball through to him by Brazilian wide man Michael Delgado de Oliveira. AFP

After scoring the match-winner for Al-Hilal against Al-Ittihad, Ighalo took to his official social media platforms to celebrate.

Along with photos from the game was a message, &ldquo;3 points&rdquo;, to celebrate the victory against a top side in Saudi Arabia.

Ighalo now has a total of eight goals in 12 league games this season. He is one strike behind Al-Nassr's Brazilian forward Anderson Talisca for the top scorer of the season.

Ighalo finished last season as the top scorer in Saudi Arabia contributing 24 goals for Al-Shabab and later Al-Hilal combined.

He will now face difficult opposition for the top scorer award this season following the arrival of Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.

Ighalo returns to action with Al-Hilal when they take on Al-Raed in their next league fixture scheduled for Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Jerry Eze's what God cannot do does not exist phrase is becoming an 'anthem' for Super Eagles stars

    WGCDDNE: The religious slang becoming the 'anthem' for Super Eagles stars

  • Henry Onyekuru of Adana Demirspor celebrates after scoring

    Henry Onyekuru hits twice as Adana Demirspor breezes past Michael Ologo's Istanbulspor

  • Ighalo was the difference maker for Al-Hilal against Al-Ittihad

    SUPER EAGLES: Odion Ighalo celebrates goal for Al-Hilal against Al-Ittihad

Recommended articles

WGCDDNE: The religious slang becoming the 'anthem' for Super Eagles stars

WGCDDNE: The religious slang becoming the 'anthem' for Super Eagles stars

SUPER EAGLES: Odion Ighalo celebrates goal for Al-Hilal against Al-Ittihad

SUPER EAGLES: Odion Ighalo celebrates goal for Al-Hilal against Al-Ittihad

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester City earn crucial three points against Chelsea thanks to Riyad Mahrez

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester City earn crucial three points against Chelsea thanks to Riyad Mahrez

NBA: Why Toni Kroos celebrated his birthday with a cake of NBA star Luka Doncic

NBA: Why Toni Kroos celebrated his birthday with a cake of NBA star Luka Doncic

Henry Onyekuru hits twice as Adana Demirspor breezes past Michael Ologo's Istanbulspor

Henry Onyekuru hits twice as Adana Demirspor breezes past Michael Ologo's Istanbulspor

PREMIER LEAGUE: Taiwo Awoniyi’s clutchness for Nottingham Forest is a prime example of quality over quantity

PREMIER LEAGUE: Taiwo Awoniyi’s clutchness for Nottingham Forest is a prime example of quality over quantity

PREMIER LEAGUE: Benfica angry with ‘disrespectful’ Chelsea over Enzo Fernandez.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Benfica angry with ‘disrespectful’ Chelsea over Enzo Fernandez.

PHOTOS: Veteran Nigerian sprinter Endurance Ojokolo finds love again at 47

PHOTOS: Veteran Nigerian sprinter Endurance Ojokolo finds love again at 47

NPFL 2023: Rivers United's captain Festus reveal his side is targeting Kano Pillars' record

NPFL 2023: Rivers United's captain Festus reveal his side is targeting Kano Pillars' record

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Emmanuel Dennis is set to leave Nottingham Forest this month

Super Eagles star set for Nottingham Forest exit but faces a huge challenge

Mathew Yakubu is now a father of twins

Super Eagles youngster Mathew Yakubu welcomes twins with his Slovakian wife

Osimhen and Lukaku will face each other on Wednesday

Serie A: Lukaku reveals who is the better striker between him and Osimhen

Chuba Akpom.
SUPER EAGLES

Ex-Arsenal forward Akpom continues fine form, scores again for Boro