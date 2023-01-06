SUPER EAGLES: Odion Ighalo celebrates goal for Al-Hilal against Al-Ittihad

The 33-year-old Ighalo scored the only goal of the game between two of the top four sides in Saudi Arabia.

The only goal of the game came as early as the 12th minute when Ighalo converted a ball through to him by Brazilian wide man Michael Delgado de Oliveira.

Al-Hilal took a one-goal lead to the break. Ighalo had few chances to score in the second half which ended without goals.

In the 89th minute, Al-Hilal Head Coach Ramón Díaz took out Ighalo in place of Argentine forward Luciano Vietto.

Al-Hilal held on to claim all three points and move to third on the standings after 12 games played this season.

AFP

Ighalo celebrates his goal for Al-Hilal

After scoring the match-winner for Al-Hilal against Al-Ittihad, Ighalo took to his official social media platforms to celebrate.

Along with photos from the game was a message, “3 points”, to celebrate the victory against a top side in Saudi Arabia.

Ighalo now has a total of eight goals in 12 league games this season. He is one strike behind Al-Nassr's Brazilian forward Anderson Talisca for the top scorer of the season.

Ighalo finished last season as the top scorer in Saudi Arabia contributing 24 goals for Al-Shabab and later Al-Hilal combined.

He will now face difficult opposition for the top scorer award this season following the arrival of Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.