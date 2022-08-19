SUPER EAGLES

Nottingham Forest's £20 million man Dennis places nutmegs ahead of goals

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Dennis completed the most nutmegs in Europe's top leagues last season, surpassing the likes of Raphinha, Jadon Sancho and Vinicius Junior.

Emmanuel Dennis joined Nottingham Forest this summer from relegated Watford
Emmanuel Dennis joined Nottingham Forest this summer from relegated Watford

Nottingham Forest's new arrival Emmanuel Dennis has revealed that he loves to have fun while playing football.

The Super Eagles man joined the newly-promoted side from Watford in the first week of the new Premier League season, arriving at The City Ground on the back of scoring 10 goals in 33 Premier League games last season.

While speaking in an interview with the Premier League club, Dennis who plays as a forward revealed he loves to entertain people and have fun at it, adding that Brazil legend Ronaldinho was his footballing idol growing up.

Emmanuel Dennis will wear the number 25 at Nottingham Forest
Emmanuel Dennis will wear the number 25 at Nottingham Forest News update 247

"When I play, I just like to entertain people, I like to have fun. But right now I know football is changing, people want more direct football, so I try to go with the system, but I really like to nutmeg people," the 24-year-old said to Nottingham Forest TV.

ALSO READ: Nottingham Forest reveals jersey number for new £20 million man Emmanuel Dennis

Emmanuel Dennis Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News

“I had the most nutmegs in Europe last season which was crazy. I just love to have fun on the pitch, but I also want to score goals and add assists.

“My idol growing up was Ronaldinho. He’s the reason I’m a footballer today.

“I just love everything about that guy and his talent with a football inspires me a lot. When I play, I just like to entertain people and have fun.

Emmanuel Dennis is the second Nigerian to join Nottingham Forest this summer after Taiwo Awoniyi
Emmanuel Dennis is the second Nigerian to join Nottingham Forest this summer after Taiwo Awoniyi Twitter/Nottingham Forest FC

When asked if he has a target for this season, Dennis responded: “I don’t really set targets, I just like to go and play and express myself.”

Last season, Dennis completed the most nutmegs in Europe's top leagues: 21, surpassing the likes of Raphinha (15), Jadon Sancho (15), Vinicius Junior (14) and Alphonso Davies (13).

Speaking about his fellow Super Eagle at Nottingham Forest, Dennis revealed he has known Awoniyi since they were teenagers.

"It's going to be lovely playing together again [with Taiwo Awoniyi]. I've known him since I was like 14," Dennis said.

Emmanuel Dennis is the second Nigerian to join Nottingham Forest this summer after Taiwo Awoniyi
Emmanuel Dennis is the second Nigerian to join Nottingham Forest this summer after Taiwo Awoniyi Twitter/Nottingham Forest FC

"I never really loved playing football, football was the last thing I thought I was going to be.

"As a kid, you have something you like and would want to be. I grew up in a Christian family, so we went to church all the time and I admired the white clothes."

"Today, I am a baller, and I'm happy."

"I watched the last game [against West Ham], the team have energy. I like it. We're going to have a great season."

Nottingham Forest tackle Everton in their next Premier League game, and could have Dennis make his debut.

Topics:
Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

Recommended articles

Deontay Wilder backs Oleksandr Usyk to beat Anthony Joshua again

Deontay Wilder backs Oleksandr Usyk to beat Anthony Joshua again

'We understand' - Real Madrid boss Ancelotti confirms Casemiro's departure

'We understand' - Real Madrid boss Ancelotti confirms Casemiro's departure

Meet Arsenal’s 27-year-old coach who is responsible for the development of Saka, Martinelli and other Gunners stars

Meet Arsenal’s 27-year-old coach who is responsible for the development of Saka, Martinelli and other Gunners stars

Super Eagles' Chukwueze set for first Super Sunday, Sadiq Umar faces Elche

Super Eagles' Chukwueze set for first Super Sunday, Sadiq Umar faces Elche

Nottingham Forest's £20 million man Dennis places nutmegs ahead of goals

Nottingham Forest's £20 million man Dennis places nutmegs ahead of goals

2022 WWE Clash at the Castle: All you need to know (Preview, Match Card, Date)

2022 WWE Clash at the Castle: All you need to know (Preview, Match Card, Date)

Trending

Ahmed Musa surprises Falconets
U20WWC

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa surprises brilliant Falconets with a call

William Troost-Ekon, Kenneth Omeruo, Genort Rohr, Moses Simon (Twitter/Super Eagles)
LA LIGA 2

Super Eagles defender leads first official assignment as a captain [Photos]

Nottingham Forest have announced the signing of Emmanuel Dennis from Watford
PREMIER LEAGUE

Watford players celebrate £20m departure of Super Eagles' Emmanuel Dennis

Ajax Amsterdam continues to click without Calvin Bassey.
EREDIVISIE

Ruthless Ajax run riot without Super Eagles' Calvin Bassey in 7-goal thriller