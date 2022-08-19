Nottingham Forest's £20 million man Dennis places nutmegs ahead of goals

The Super Eagles man joined the newly-promoted side from Watford in the first week of the new Premier League season, arriving at The City Ground on the back of scoring 10 goals in 33 Premier League games last season.

While speaking in an interview with the Premier League club, Dennis who plays as a forward revealed he loves to entertain people and have fun at it, adding that Brazil legend Ronaldinho was his footballing idol growing up.

Becoming 'The Nutmeg King' of Nottingham

"When I play, I just like to entertain people, I like to have fun. But right now I know football is changing, people want more direct football, so I try to go with the system, but I really like to nutmeg people," the 24-year-old said to Nottingham Forest TV.

“I had the most nutmegs in Europe last season which was crazy. I just love to have fun on the pitch, but I also want to score goals and add assists.

“My idol growing up was Ronaldinho. He’s the reason I’m a footballer today.

“I just love everything about that guy and his talent with a football inspires me a lot. When I play, I just like to entertain people and have fun.

When asked if he has a target for this season, Dennis responded: “I don’t really set targets, I just like to go and play and express myself.”

Last season, Dennis completed the most nutmegs in Europe's top leagues: 21, surpassing the likes of Raphinha (15), Jadon Sancho (15), Vinicius Junior (14) and Alphonso Davies (13).

Partnering with Taiwo Awoniyi

Speaking about his fellow Super Eagle at Nottingham Forest, Dennis revealed he has known Awoniyi since they were teenagers.

"It's going to be lovely playing together again [with Taiwo Awoniyi]. I've known him since I was like 14," Dennis said.

"I never really loved playing football, football was the last thing I thought I was going to be.

"As a kid, you have something you like and would want to be. I grew up in a Christian family, so we went to church all the time and I admired the white clothes."

"Today, I am a baller, and I'm happy."

"I watched the last game [against West Ham], the team have energy. I like it. We're going to have a great season."