Nigeria no-show Maduka Okoye confirmed for bench role at Watford

Nigeria international goalkeeper Maduka Okoye will have to make do with a place on the Watford bench at the start of the EFL Championship season.
The 22-year-old shot-stopper has lost the race for the no.1 spot to Austria goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann
It was believed that the 22-year-old, who joined the Hornets this summer following an initial six-month spell with Sparta Rotterdam, had been signed with the no.1 spot in mind. This sense was bolstered by the departure of veteran Ben Foster at the end of the 2021/22 Premier League season.
However, following a full slate of preseason fixtures, new Watford boss Rob Edwards has confirmed Austria international Daniel Bachmann has won the race to start. Bachmann, who was first-choice for the Hornets in their previous Championship campaign before losing the spot upon promotion last term, has split time with Okoye during preparatory matches.
“Dan (Bachmann) will start the season in goal,” said Edwards, as reported by the Watford Observer. “I’ve had a chat about it with Madu (Okoye), who isn’t just a really good goalkeeper but also an unbelievable person.
“I think Dan deserved it after having a very good pre-season but I know that Madu is going to fight. He’s a top keeper and he is going to push Dan, and I’d also include Ben Hamer in that too. We have some very good players in that position.
Edwards admitted it was a tough call on his part, but hinted that the competition would not only spur the entire goalkeeper corps to excellence, but would be a boon for Watford’s promotion push.
“It’s probably the most difficult decision I’ve had to make so far as you can only have one goalkeeper on the pitch. You pick one and you know the others can’t play.
“But we’re blessed with very good goalkeepers and that can only be a good thing for us.”
Watford kick off their promotion bid against Sheffield United on August 1.
It comes as a blow for Okoye, who last season claimed multiple goalkeeper of the month acknowledgements and played a crucial role in Sparta Rotterdam staving off relegation.
The Germany-born shot-stopper has not played for Nigeria since the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, where he was widely blamed for the Super Eagles’ ouster at the hands of Tunisia in the Round of 16.
