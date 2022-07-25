SUPER EAGLES

Nigeria no-show Maduka Okoye confirmed for bench role at Watford

Authors:

Solace Chukwu
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

The 22-year-old shot-stopper has lost the race for the no.1 spot to Austria goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann

Maduka Okoye will have to wait for his official debut in the Championship with Watford
Maduka Okoye will have to wait for his official debut in the Championship with Watford

Nigeria international goalkeeper Maduka Okoye will have to make do with a place on the Watford bench at the start of the EFL Championship season.

Recommended articles

It was believed that the 22-year-old, who joined the Hornets this summer following an initial six-month spell with Sparta Rotterdam, had been signed with the no.1 spot in mind. This sense was bolstered by the departure of veteran Ben Foster at the end of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

However, following a full slate of preseason fixtures, new Watford boss Rob Edwards has confirmed Austria international Daniel Bachmann has won the race to start. Bachmann, who was first-choice for the Hornets in their previous Championship campaign before losing the spot upon promotion last term, has split time with Okoye during preparatory matches.

Daniel Bachmann has won the race to start over Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye for Watford this season
Daniel Bachmann has won the race to start over Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye for Watford this season AFP

“Dan (Bachmann) will start the season in goal,” said Edwards, as reported by the Watford Observer. “I’ve had a chat about it with Madu (Okoye), who isn’t just a really good goalkeeper but also an unbelievable person.

Maduka snubbed, 4 Super Eagles stars feature in Watford, Southampton draw

Maduka Okoye Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye all smiles as he resumes preseason at Watford

“I think Dan deserved it after having a very good pre-season but I know that Madu is going to fight. He’s a top keeper and he is going to push Dan, and I’d also include Ben Hamer in that too. We have some very good players in that position.

Edwards admitted it was a tough call on his part, but hinted that the competition would not only spur the entire goalkeeper corps to excellence, but would be a boon for Watford’s promotion push.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye will have to work to earn a starting spot in the Championship for Watford
Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye will have to work to earn a starting spot in the Championship for Watford Pulse Nigeria

“It’s probably the most difficult decision I’ve had to make so far as you can only have one goalkeeper on the pitch. You pick one and you know the others can’t play.

“But we’re blessed with very good goalkeepers and that can only be a good thing for us.”

Watford kick off their promotion bid against Sheffield United on August 1.

It comes as a blow for Okoye, who last season claimed multiple goalkeeper of the month acknowledgements and played a crucial role in Sparta Rotterdam staving off relegation.

The Germany-born shot-stopper has not played for Nigeria since the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, where he was widely blamed for the Super Eagles’ ouster at the hands of Tunisia in the Round of 16.

Topics:

Authors:

Solace Chukwu Solace Chukwu Solace is the Senior Editor of Pulse Sports. A respected columnist across various international platforms, he has close to a decade of experience reporting on African football. His forte is analytical content, and he is particular about quality and accuracy. He can be found on Twitter: @TheOddSolace.

More from category

  • Cyriel Dessers is keen for his future to be resolved (IMAGO/Belga/Bruno Fahy)

    Cyriel Dessers: I dream of Serie A

  • Maduka Okoye will have to wait for his official debut in the Championship with Watford

    Nigeria no-show Maduka Okoye confirmed for bench role at Watford

  • Victor Osimhen.

    'I'm happy here' - Osimhen confirms Napoli stay, rubbishes exit talks

Recommended articles

Cyriel Dessers: I dream of Serie A

Cyriel Dessers: I dream of Serie A

Amusan rules, Brume upgrades & Johnson's 'meet & greet' with Nigerians

Amusan rules, Brume upgrades & Johnson's 'meet & greet' with Nigerians

Nigeria no-show Maduka Okoye confirmed for bench role at Watford

Nigeria no-show Maduka Okoye confirmed for bench role at Watford

Nigerians blast 4-time Olympic Gold medal winner Michael Johnson for downplaying Tobi Amusan's World record

Nigerians blast 4-time Olympic Gold medal winner Michael Johnson for downplaying Tobi Amusan's World record

President Buhari, Tinubu celebrate Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume

President Buhari, Tinubu celebrate Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume

'I'm happy here' - Osimhen confirms Napoli stay, rubbishes exit talks

'I'm happy here' - Osimhen confirms Napoli stay, rubbishes exit talks

Trending

TRANSFERS

Official: Super Eagles midfielder Kelechi Nwakali finally gets new club

Kelechi Nwakali joins SD Ponferradina
PRE-SEASON

How United unleashed Iwe on Super Eagles star Iwobi & Everton in the US

Alex Iwobi and Everton suffered a second defeat in pre-season on Thursday morning.
WAFCON 2022

Wasteful Nigerian Super Falcons GIFT Zambia WAFCON 2022 bronze

Super Falcons will leave Morocco empty handed.
PRE-SEASON

Maduka snubbed, 4 Super Eagles stars feature in Watford, Southampton draw

Joe Aribo, Dele-Bashiru and Emmanuel Dennis during the game earlier today.