SUPER EAGLES: Nigerian striker Chuba Akpom attracting interest from Premier League clubs

Chuba Akpom's goalscoring exploits for Middlesbrough this season have set him up for a potential move to the Premier League this January

Chuba Akpom is linked with a move to the Premier League
Chuba Akpom is linked with a move to the Premier League

Nigerian striker Chuba Akpom could be on the move this January transfer window with Premier League and Bundesliga clubs reportedly interested in signing him from Middlesbrough.

Akpom has been in fine form for Boro this season with 13 goals in 19 games in the English Championship as the focal point for a promotion push.

The Championship top scorer is now the subject of interest from the Premier League with Everton and Crystal Palace the reported destination.

Everton, Crystal Palace and two Bundesliga clubs are interested in signing Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom according to a report from Sky Sports.

Chuba Akpom.
Chuba Akpom. AFP

His contract is up in the summer but there is an option for a further year, but Middlesbrough want him to stay beyond the end of his contract as he is a key part of their promotion bid.

Middlesbrough may already be prepared to lose their top scorer though having confirmed the signing of young English striker Cameron Archer on loan from Aston Villa.

The 27-year-old Akpom was on the books of Arsenal between 2013 and 2018 after which he moved to Greek club PAOK and then moved back to England in 2020 to join Middlesbrough.

Chuba Akpom came through the ranks at Arsenal
Chuba Akpom came through the ranks at Arsenal AFP

The English-born striker is eligible to represent Nigeria having switched allegiance in 2019 but is yet to receive a Super Eagles call-up.

