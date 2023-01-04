SUPER EAGLES: Nigerian striker Chuba Akpom attracting interest from Premier League clubs

Akpom has been in fine form for Boro this season with 13 goals in 19 games in the English Championship as the focal point for a promotion push.

The Championship top scorer is now the subject of interest from the Premier League with Everton and Crystal Palace the reported destination.

Chuba Akpom on the move

Everton, Crystal Palace and two Bundesliga clubs are interested in signing Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom according to a report from Sky Sports.

AFP

His contract is up in the summer but there is an option for a further year, but Middlesbrough want him to stay beyond the end of his contract as he is a key part of their promotion bid.

Middlesbrough may already be prepared to lose their top scorer though having confirmed the signing of young English striker Cameron Archer on loan from Aston Villa.

The 27-year-old Akpom was on the books of Arsenal between 2013 and 2018 after which he moved to Greek club PAOK and then moved back to England in 2020 to join Middlesbrough.

AFP