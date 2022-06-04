Nigerian star Taiwo Awoniyi named 14th-best player in Union Berlin history

The list was a ranking of the 50 best players to have ever played for Union Berlin in its 56+ years of existence and Awoniyi’s talent was recognised.

The inclusion and relatively high ranking is high praise for Awoniyi who has only been at Union Berlin for a year and nine months.

In fact, the 24-year old striker only just completed his one and only full season with the club and finished as their top scorer which has endeared him to the fans of Union.

AFP

ALSO READ

Making an impact

Taiwo Awoniyi first joined Union Berlin in September 2020 on a loan deal from Liverpool and scored five goals in a season disrupted by injuries.

In his first season as a full Union player, Awoniyi banged 20 goals to help the team finish fifth in the 2021/22 Bundesliga season, their highest-ever league finish.

Imago

Thanks to Awoniyi, The Iron Ores will play in the Europa League next season for the first time in their history, building on a Europa Conference League campaign this season.

That sort of impact makes Awoniyi’s inclusion in the all-time Union Berlin greats list understandable as the Nigerian has been a catalyst for success for the club.