Nigerian star Taiwo Awoniyi named 14th-best player in Union Berlin history

Tunde Young
Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi has been ranked among the greatest players to play for Union Berlin despite being at the club for less than two years.

Taiwo Awoniyi (Bundesliga)

Berlin-based publication, BZ-Berlin released a list titled, “50 best players Union has ever had” and Nigerian striker, Taiwo Awoniyi was featured at number 14.

The list was a ranking of the 50 best players to have ever played for Union Berlin in its 56+ years of existence and Awoniyi’s talent was recognised.

The inclusion and relatively high ranking is high praise for Awoniyi who has only been at Union Berlin for a year and nine months.

In fact, the 24-year old striker only just completed his one and only full season with the club and finished as their top scorer which has endeared him to the fans of Union.

Taiwo Awoniyi AFP

Taiwo Awoniyi first joined Union Berlin in September 2020 on a loan deal from Liverpool and scored five goals in a season disrupted by injuries.

But Union had seen enough of his quality to shell out £6.5 million for his services and bring him back to Stadion An der Alten Försterei on a permanent basis.

In his first season as a full Union player, Awoniyi banged 20 goals to help the team finish fifth in the 2021/22 Bundesliga season, their highest-ever league finish.

Taiwo Awoniyi grabbed a late winner for Union Berlin in a five goal thriller Imago

Thanks to Awoniyi, The Iron Ores will play in the Europa League next season for the first time in their history, building on a Europa Conference League campaign this season.

That sort of impact makes Awoniyi’s inclusion in the all-time Union Berlin greats list understandable as the Nigerian has been a catalyst for success for the club.

The 24-year old has spent just one year out of his contract which leaves him with much more time to build on his Union Berlin legacy and climb further up the list.

Tunde Young

